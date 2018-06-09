Verstappen Fastest Again in FP3; Top Four Separated by a Tenth of a Second

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing‘s Max Verstappen topped the timing sheets in free practice three for the Canadian Grand Prix, with the top four separated by just 0.107 seconds.

Verstappen made it three session out of three being fastest around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, with his lap of 1:11.599s 0.049 seconds clear of Scuderia Ferrari‘s of Sebastian Vettel, while the German’s team-mate Kimi Räikkönen was a further 0.002 seconds back in third.

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport went fourth fastest ahead of Daniel Ricciardo and Valtteri Bottas.

Sahara Force India‘s Sergio Pérez was the best of the rest and went seventh fastest in the session, 1.304 seconds back on Verstappen but 0.043 seconds ahead of the Renault Sport Formula One Team‘s of Nico Hülkenberg.

Romain Grosjean set the ninth fastest time for the Haas F1 Team, with the Frenchman beating the McLaren F1 Team of Stoffel Vandoorne who rounded out the top ten in the final practice session before qualifying.

Prior to the beginning of the final practice session, Verstappen had led both of Friday’s practice sessions as he looked strong around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

With the final practice session underway, it was Marcus Ericsson for the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team who headed out on track first, soon followed by Grosjean and Williams Martini Racing‘s Sergey Sirotkin.

Räikkönen was the first of the front runners to head out on track, setting the first initial time on the hypersoft tyres with a 1:12.931s, while Vettel and Ricciardo soon headed out on track to set their first times and went second and third respectfully behind the Finn after the initial ten minutes of the session.

The first and only yellow flag of the session came when McLaren’s Vandoorne used the run-off at Turn three after locking up his tyres. The Belgian was able to turn his car around and head back on track.

Vettel improved his time before the fifteen minute mark and went fastest with a 1:12.235s ahead of his Ferrari team-mate.

Hamilton set the second fastest time on the Ultrasoft tyres only being 0.066 seconds slower than Vettel’s fastest time on the Hypersofts.

Towards the halfway stage of the session, there was a small issue for Räikkönen with his Ferrari mechanics investigating the back of the car, but the Finnish driver was able to return back on track and go fastest back to the top of the timing sheets with a lap of 1:11.763s.

Both Ferrari drivers lit up the timing screens with the fastest times of the session on the Hypersoft tyres, with Vettel going back on top ahead of Räikkönen with a 1:11.648s, but with fifteen minutes of the session remaining, Verstappen lit up the timing sheets himself and was able to beat Vettel’s time, setting a new low time of 1:11.599s.

With a few minutes remaining, the majority headed out on track to get some last minute practice before preparing for qualifying. Vettel wasn’t able to set an improved time on old Hypersoft tyres and remained second fastest behind the Dutchman, who once again set the fastest time in practice around Canada.