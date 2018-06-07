Verstappen Frustrated Over Questions About Changing His Approach

A fiery Max Verstappen was the centre of attention in the press conference ahead of this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix, saying he sees no reason to change his approach.

The Aston Martin Red Bull Racing driver enters this weekend hoping not to make it seven races out of seven, after being involved in incidents at every race so far after what has been a mixed start to the championship for the Dutch driver.

Last time out at the Monaco Grand Prix, Verstappen crashed in the final moments of free practice 3 before qualifying, which cost him an opportunity for a good result. He finished ninth in the race after starting in last place.

Ahead of this weekend’s action, Verstappen was asked by a journalist from the Daily Mail about why he has so many accidents this year.

“I get really tired of all the questions. If I get any more I might headbutt someone.” said Verstappen.

Verstappen was apparently joking when he made the comment.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said after the Monaco Grand Prix that Verstappen should change his approach to races in order to finish sessions cleanly, using his team-mate Daniel Ricciardo, who won at Monaco, as an example.

But the Dutch driver told reporters that he doesn’t need to change his approach, stating that his style and aggression is what got him to where he is right now.

“I get really tired of all the comments that I should change my approach,”

“I will never do that because it has brought me to where I am right now. Everybody who has those comments I don’t listen and do my own thing,”

“I know very well what can be done better and you try to put that in place for the next grand prix.”

The twenty-year old Dutchman has collected one podium so far this season at the Spanish Grand Prix, but more could of been achieved from Verstapepn if it wasn’t for his incidents on track, including a clash with Ricciardo in Azerbaijan.

Verstappen says that people are being over dramatic when discussing his season, claiming that it’s not only his fault that he has scored as many points.

“It’s not as dramatic as people say it is. I haven’t scored the points l should have scored but it’s not only my fault. It could have been better but everyone makes it so dramatic.”