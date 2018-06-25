Vettel Puts Blame On Himself For Opening Lap Collision With Bottas

Scuderia Ferrari‘s Sebastian Vettel admits he puts blame on himself for the opening lap clash with Valtteri Bottas, which impacted both of their races at the French Grand Prix.

Vettel locked up going into Turn 1 as he battled for second place with Bottas, but the Ferrari made contact with Bottas into the corner causing damage to both cars. The collision caused carnage at Turn 1 as multiple cars took avoiding action away from the debris.

Both Bottas and Vettel were able to recover back to the pits and resume racing after the safety car, which saw Vettel claw his way through the field on the soft tyres, but was given a five second time penalty for his actions on the opening lap.

In the later stages of the race, Vettel was able to build himself a big enough gap to afford a second pit stop and serve his time penalty, switching to the ultrasoft tyres and regaining fifth place in the race.

Vettel’s comeback earned himself the Driver of the Day reward, which received a mixed reaction from fans. His fifth place and Lewis Hamilton‘s win meant the German loses the championship lead to his rival heading into the next round in Austria.

Speaking after the race, Vettel explained that he got a perfect start but gained too much to Hamilton at Turn 1, which resulted in him losing grip, locking up and colliding into Bottas which he takes responsibility for.

”I think my start was good, perhaps even too good,” said Vettel. “As I found myself very close to Lewis in front and, when I tried to brake, I had absolutely no grip and there wasn’t much space where I could go.

“Valtteri on my right was trying to get his position back and Max was also trying to come round on the outside.

“It’s a shame for Vatteri because he did nothing wrong and it’s a shame for us, because we could have obtained a better result.

“Fortunately, we could continue racing, we had a good car in the race, but the outcome was not want we wanted.

“It was my fault, but now let’s move on and think about the next weekend.”