MotoGP

Vinales Leads for Yamaha on Friday at Assen

Maverick Vinales - Assen - MotoGP
Maverick Vinales - Photo Credit: Movistar Yamaha

Maverick Vinales gave Yamaha cause for optimism after topping the Friday practice timesheets at Assen. This weekend’s Dutch TT marks a full calendar year since Yamaha’s last MotoGP victory but Vinales boosted hopes of ending that barren run, setting a blistering pace late in Friday’s afternoon session in the Netherlands.

Following back-to-back victories at Mugello and Catalunya, Jorge Lorenzo began the weekend as the form rider but the Ducati man endured a difficult start, tumbling at the end of FP1 after losing the front end at De Bult. The opening session was eventually topped by Marc Marquez but the reigning champion slipped down the order later in the day as he focussed on race set-up.

The closing stages of FP2 resembled a qualifying session as riders aimed to secure a top ten spot overnight, putting them in a provisional Q2 position should track conditions deteriorate on Saturday morning. Vinales produced a sensational run on a soft rear tyre, clocking consecutive laps in the mid-1:32s to finish the afternoon on top.

Andrea Iannone climbed to second with his final lap of the day, just a tenth shy of Vinales, while Danilo Petrucci finished third ahead of 2017 winner Valentino Rossi. Cal Crutchlow was fifth ahead of Andrea Dovizioso, who had been fastest of all prior to the qualifying simulations, while Lorenzo pipped Marquez to seventh after recovering from his morning spill.

 

2018 Motul TT Assen: (Friday Practice)

PosRiderConstructorTeamBest Time 
125. Maverick VinalesYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP1:33.378FP2
229. Andrea IannoneSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR1:33.499FP2
39. Danilo PetrucciDucatiAlma Pramac Racing1:33.764FP2
446. Valentino RossiYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP1:33.779FP2
535. Cal CrutchlowHondaLCR Honda Castrol1:33.812FP2
64. Andrea DoviziosoDucatiDucati Team1:33.859FP2
799. Jorge LorenzoDucatiDucati Team1:33.870FP2
893. Marc MarquezHondaRepsol Honda Team1:34.041FP2
942. Alex RinsSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR1:34.047FP2
105. Johann ZarcoYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 31:34.133FP2
1126. Dani PedrosaHondaRepsol Honda Team1:34.167FP2
1255. Hafizh SyahrinYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 31:34.246FP2
1341. Aleix EspargaroApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini1:34.318FP2
1419. Alvaro BautistaDucatiAngel Nieto Team1:34.484FP2
1517. Karel AbrahamDucatiAngel Nieto Team1:34.522FP2
1643. Jack MillerDucatiAlma Pramac Racing1:34.535FP2
1753. Tito RabatDucatiReale Avintia Racing1:34.576FP2
1838. Bradley SmithKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing1:34.700FP2
1921. Franco MorbidelliHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS1:34.820FP1
2044. Pol EspargaroKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing1:34.822FP2
2130. Takaaki NakagamiHondaLCR Honda IDEMITSU1:34.855FP2
2245. Scott ReddingApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini1:34.970FP2
2312. Thomas LuthiHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS1:36.129FP2
2410. Xavier SimeonDucatiReale Avintia Racing1:36.157FP2

