Williams Confirm Oliver Rowland For Post-Hungary GP Test

Williams Martini Racing‘s young driver Oliver Rowland will be back behind the wheel of an F1 car as he is confirmed to take part in the second in-season test at Hungary.

Rowland took part in the first test at Barcelona after the Spanish Grand Prix where he set 121 laps in his sole day behind the wheel of the FW41.

His impressive test led to a second call up for the upcoming test at the Hungaroring in July.

Speaking in a statement, Rowland says that the call to take part in the second test is a set closer to achieving his dream of being in F1.

“It’s another step in the right direction of achieving my goal of being in F1″ said Rowland.

“Everything went very well at the test in Barcelona and it’s nice to know they’re giving me another chance and have trust in me.

“I’m aware that you don’t get many opportunities to show your talent in F1. It’s a pretty exclusive club so I tried to do a good job.

“The test went well, and I tried to be mature about my approach. Feedback and consistency was the aim rather than worrying about lap times straight away, but we got the times down pretty quickly.

“We need a bit of work at the moment to get the team’s performance back to where we should be, so, rather than trying to be a hero, it was important to give the engineers exactly what they wanted.”

The twenty-five year old will join alongside Robert Kubica in Hungary as they’ll once again will partner up for testing duties for the Grove based team.

Rowland says he’ll do his best for the test and help push the team back in the right direction, after what has been a difficult start for Williams.

“I’m just delighted to have the opportunity again. It was a dream come true for me in Barcelona and I would like to thank Williams Martini Racing and my team at Blackcastle Sport for giving me this second chance.

I will continue to do my very best to help push our performance in the right direction.”