Williams ESports Team Secures First Pick For The 2018 F1 ESports Pro Draft

Williams Esports will own the first pick of the 2018 F1 Esports Series Pro Draft, which will commence on the 9th July at the Gfinity Arena in London.

Taking place at Formula 1‘s HQ in London today, Formula 1 Chairman, Chase Carey and Formula 1’s Managing Director, Sean Bratches were in present to draw the selection of the draft order for the nine teams competing in season of F1’s Official Esport series.

“Fans around the world have really engaged with the F1 Esports Series,” said Carey on F1.com. “I think some of the racing has been fabulous and we’re very excited to take the Series into Year Two.”

“We’re very encouraged by the fact that F1 teams are participating in the Series this year,” said Bratches. “We’re looking forward to a great year.”

The draft will see 40 racers that qualified for the eSport series be picked by nine official F1 teams for a three round championship that’ll take place later in the year.

The drivers will be put through their paces as they’ll take part in a ‘boot camp’ session which will test them through interviews, assessments and tasks by the teams at Silverstone ahead of the British Grand Prix.

There will be three rounds in the draft, with the first and third round in order of the draw taken place. The second round will be in reverse order, meaning the ninth pick from the first round will have the first pick in the second round.

Williams Esports own the first pick and will be open to pick any of the forty drivers of their choice. Teams are open to trading their picks to other teams to either move up or down the draft order.

The F1 Esports Pro Draft will be live to watch on the F1 Esports website and on Facebook on the 9th July at 7PM.

F1 ESports 2018 Draft Order