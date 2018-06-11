Winnie Harlow ‘Not To Blame’ For Chequered Flag Error, Says Charlie Whiting

FIA race director Charlie Whiting has said a result of miscommunication was the sole reason why the chequered flag was waved early at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Celebrity supermodel Winnie Harlow was invited to wave the chequered flag at the end of the race, only for it to be waved on lap 69, a lap earlier than the 70 laps that the race was set out.

As a result, the race results were taken on Lap 68. Although no changes of the results occurred within the top ten, even with the early race finish, Daniel Ricciardo lost his fastest lap time as it was set on Lap 69, while Kevin Magnussen‘s pass of Sergio Pérez for what would have been thirteenth position was nullified.

Harlow received a lot of criticism from fans regarding the incident with the flag but Charlie Whiting cleared the air in a press conference after the race explaining the events that happened.

“The chequered flag was shown a lap early because of a miscommunication with the guy that they call the starter here, who starts and finishes the races,” said Whiting. “He thought it was the last lap, he asked race control to confirm it, they confirmed it, but they thought he was making a statement when he was asking a question.

“He just showed it a lap early, or he told the flag waver to show it a lap early, so it wasn’t anything to do with the fact that it was a celebrity flag waver. The celebrity was not to blame.”

This isn’t the first time a similar incident has happened in Formula 1. The 2014 Chinese Grand Prix saw a marshal wave the chequered flag two laps early and Football superstar Pele famously didn’t wave the flag at all at the 2002 Brazilian Grand Prix.

“IT WASNT ME” *Shaggy Voice* when they tell you to wave the flag a lap too early 😂😩😡🏁🏁 but I’m so grateful no one was hurt! 🙏🏽🏎 @F1 pic.twitter.com/2wBmH3SDOP — ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow) June 10, 2018

Whiting believes the confusion over waving the flag originated with the marshal confused by the lap counter on screen, counting up to the final lap.

“I think people who don’t work in F1 are sometimes a little confused by the graphic that they see on the screen where it says 69 out of 70,” Whiting continued.

“We all know that means we’re on lap 69, but to someone who let’s say is more casual observer thinks ‘Oh, this must mean it’s the last lap. I think that’s where the doubt originates. Obviously we need to do a better job of briefing these people.”

Race winner Sebastian Vettel told Gazetta dello Sport at the post-race press conference that he found the situation with the flag confusing but funny as he saw on the TV whilst heading towards victory.

“That was funny, because on the steering wheel I have the lap count,” said the German. “I have the pit board as well and it showed one more lap to go.



“I even watched on TV after I saw the chequered flag and it said final lap and then I was a bit confused, but then I told them ‘I think the race isn’t over yet’ and they said ‘no, no. no, keep pushing’.

“Some of the marshals were already celebrating so… I think they peaked a bit early. Most of them are men, so it might happen.”