Aitken Frustrated with Silverstone Weekend: “It’s only a few small things holding us back”

Jack Aitken was left frustrated by his results at his home race at Silverstone as the ART Grand Prix driver failed to score points in either the Feature or Sprint race last weekend.

With team-mate George Russell taking two second place finishes and extending his advantage at the top of the FIA Formula 2 Championship standings, Aitken’s poor run of results continued, with it being seven consecutive races where he has failed to score points, with only one points finish since his victory in the Sprint race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in May.

Aitken did finish eighth on the road but was handed two five-second time penalties that relegated him down to thirteenth in the final results, with the Anglo-Korean ace being caught speeding for the first offence before he was found guilty of a Virtual Safety Car offence for the second penalty.

Aitken, the third and reserve driver for the Renault Sport Formula One Team, admitted to being disappointed with the performance and results at Silverstone, feeling he had the pace to be a top-five contender, but he is already focused on turning his fortune around next time out at the Hungaroring.

“It was a frustrating weekend in Silverstone, we had good top five pace in practice, but missing the peak of the tyre in qualifying cost us a lot, and that set the tone of the weekend,” said Aitken.

“We fought back well to P8 in Race 1 but penalties pushed us back. It’s frustrating as the pitlane speed penalty wasn’t our fault, but an issue with the limiter itself.

“We know it’s only a few small things holding us back, so we’ll keep pushing for Budapest!”