ANALYSIS: FIA Formula 2 – Austria – Russell To The Top

Round six at the Red Bull Ring for the FIA Formula 2 Championship saw a turn of the tide as ART Grand Prix‘s George Russell took over as the championship leader, after a very strong weekend from the British driver.

Russell controlled the whole weekend, having been fastest in practice, qualifying and winning the feature race on Saturday. His victory was spent most of the time behind cars who didn’t pit under the safety car. His title rival Lando Norris was behind the ART driver but couldn’t find his way pass during the race.

Artem Markelov was one of the drivers who stayed out during the safety car and went long on his soft tyres, lasting nearly 37 laps on the tyres before pitting whilst leading. Switching to the supersoft tyres allowed the Russian to push his way through the field whilst his fellow competitors nursed their worn tyres to the finish. Markelov on the last lap pulled off what would be considered one of the overtakes of the season, passing three cars at Turn 3 by going up the inside of Maximilian Günther, Nicholas Latifi and Santino Ferrucci.

Markelov’s last lap heroics ended with a final corner overtake on BWT Arden‘s Nirei Fukuzumi for eighth place, earning himself the reverse grid pole for the sprint race on Sunday.

The Russian wasn’t the only one passing on the final lap. Charouz Racing System‘s Antonio Fuoco passed MP Motorsport’s Roberto Merhi at Turn 4 for the final podium spot, as both drivers clawed their way through the field in the second stage of the race. Fuoco made it four years in a row that he’s appeared on the podium within F2 and in the GP3 Series in Austria.

Trident‘s Arjun Maini followed the same strategy as Markelov in the feature race and led for most of the race before stopping earlier than the Russian. But unlike Mareklov, couldn’t make a comeback drive through the field to capture some points. The Indian driver finished the feature race in fifteenth place.

Having the feature race win, Russell went on the pursuit in an incredible drive that saw him claim second place in the sprint race, won by Russian Time‘s Markelov. Russell’s impressive drive at the beginning of the sprint race saw him climb up to second place before the halfway stage, but couldn’t extract enough performance to catch the Russian for victory.

After what has been a struggling season for the Russian and only qualifying eighteenth for the feature race, Markelov’s weekend was saved by the safety car in the feature race, which enabled him to mount a charge in the final few laps to push for a decent grid spot for the sprint race. Luckily for Markelov, he had the speed to grab pole by the skin of his teeth passing four cars in one lap.

Carlin Motorsport had a mixed sprint race with Sérgio Sette Câmara grabbing another podium for the British squad, but Norris struggled in the latter stages of the race as his tyres dropped off the cliff and fell down the order. Norris finished the race in eleventh.

Russell’s fourth win of the season and second place pushes him up to the lead of the championship, as Carlin Motorsport’s Norris could only score in the feature race with a second place.

One big talking relating to the series once again surrounds the new F2 car. After allowing practice starts after practice and qualifying, the series organisers decided it was best for the races for the Red Bull Ring and for Silverstone next weekend to start under a rolling start, to eliminate the threat of stalled cars on the grid. The series decide that due to the triple header, meaning a lack of time for testing and on safety grounds that a rolling start was the safest call.

Whilst the rolling starts did eliminate the drivers bunching up at Turn 1, it did allow some drivers to immediately appose a challenge to the cars in front on the opening lap. Günther and Maini fought with each other within the opening lap of the feature race, whilst Russell made a move on Norris at Turn 1, as he started his charge to the podium.

With Silverstone around the corner, home to Carlin and Arden as well as home races for four drivers, the series is starting to heat up with a change in the championship lead. Can Russell repeat his winning ways again or can Lando Norris mount a comeback and retake the lead of the series in front of the British crowd?