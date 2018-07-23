Arrivabene Felt A Win Was Important For Ferrari Following ‘Fraught’ Weekend

Scuderia Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrivabene felt it was ‘important’ to take victory around the Hockenheimring, but lost out due to Sebastian Vettel‘s retirement whilst leading the German Grand Prix.

Vettel was on course to claim another Ferrari win on his home track when he started the race on pole position and when team-mate Kimi Räikkönen allowed Vettel through during the race.

However, the unexpected rain shower proved to caused a surprise for the Ferrari’s as Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport‘s Valtteri Bottas passed Räikkönen for second place. Then a race defining moment occured when Vettel went off at Turn 12 and retired from the lead of the race.

The incident allowed the Mercedes pairing of Lewis Hamilton and Bottas to lead the way, which led to a one-two finish, with Hamilton winning having started the race from fourteenth. Räikkönen was able to bring home silverware for the Italian team with third place.

Reflecting on what has been an emotional week for the Ferrari camp, with the news of their former CEO Sergio Marchionne stepping down due to illness, Maurizio Arrivabene felt that victory was important for the team and had the car to do so, but everything didn’t go according to plan.

“In what was a particularly fraught weekend for the team, it would have been important for us to bring home the win and our car had shown it was up to the job.” said Arrivabene.

“Unfortunately, things did not go as planned. Kimi drove a great race to make it to the podium. We now head off immediately for Hungary, determined to give it our best shot, just prior to the summer break.”