Bagnaia Dominates Assen Moto2 Qualifying

Francesco Bagnaia - Assen - Pole Position
Francesco Bagnaia - Photo Credit: Sky Racing Team VR46

Francesco Bagnaia continued his dominance of the Dutch TT weekend as he claimed pole position at Assen. The championship leader had topped all three practice sessions prior to qualifying and his superiority extended into Saturday afternoon, taking pole position while his title rival Miguel Oliveira endured another qualifying catastrophe.

In scorching temperatures, many of the fastest times were set early in the qualifying session with Bagnaia’s pole time coming on just his second timed lap, six minutes into proceedings. The biggest challenge would come from Marcel Schrotter with the German qualifying on the front row for the third consecutive Grand Prix, his time also coming in the first 15 minutes before track conditions deteriorated.

In any case, the closing stages were heavily disrupted with Niki Tuuli bringing out the red flags three minutes from time after a painful highside exiting De Strubben. The Finnish rider was stretchered away with his SIC team later confirming he will require surgery on a finger on his left hand, ruling him out of tomorrow’s race. Even when the session did resume, any hope of a late improvement was quashed by wildcard Xavi Cardelus’ spectacular spill at the very same corner.

To add to Bagnaia’s joy, Oliveira could only manage 17th, the fifth consecutive race he has qualified tenth or lower for. Sky VR46 had even more cause for celebration with Bagnaia’s team-mate Luca Marini claiming his maiden front row start in third, just ahead of Alex Marquez who also had a late fall. Xavi Vierge will line up fifth on the second Dynavolt Kalex while Sam Lowes was the sole KTM in the front half of the grid line-up, qualifying sixth.

Catalunya winner Fabio Quartararo had taken seventh, but a three-place penalty for failing to pit immediately once the red flags were shown relegated him to tenth, promoting Andrea Locatelli, Jorge Navarro and Joan Mir onto row three.

 

Moto2 Motul TT Assen: (Qualifying)

PosRiderConstructorTeamBest Time
142. Francesco BagnaiaKalexSky Racing Team VR461:37.608
223. Marcel SchrotterKalexDynavolt Intact GP1:37.681
310. Luca MariniKalexSky Racing Team VR461:37.689
473. Alex MarquezKalexEG 0.0 Marc VDS1:37.717
597. Xavi ViergeKalexDynavolt Intact GP1:37.768
622. Sam LowesKTMSwiss Innovative Investors1:37.787
720. Fabio QuartararoSpeed UpLightech - Speed Up Racing1:37.812
85. Andrea LocatelliKalexItaltrans Racing Team1:37.853
99. Jorge NavarroKalexFederal Oil Gresini Moto21:37.856
1036. Joan MirKalexEG 0.0 Marc VDS1:37.895
1154. Mattia PasiniKalexItaltrans Racing Team1:37.899
1289. Khairul Idham PawiKalexIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia1:37.940
137. Lorenzo BaldassarriKalexPons HP401:37.955
1413. Romano FenatiKalexMarinelli Snipers Team1:38.061
1532. Isaac VinalesKalexSAG Team1:38.178
1640. Augusto FernandezKalexPons HP401:38.215
1744. Miguel OliveiraKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo1:38.228
1887. Remy GardnerTech 3Tech 3 Racing1:38.245
1927. Iker LecuonaKTMSwiss Innovative Investors1:38.305
2024. Simone CorsiKalexTasca Racing Scuderia Moto21:38.425
2177. Dominique AegerterKTMKiefer Racing1:38.433
2241. Brad BinderKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo1:38.605
2352. Danny KentSpeed UpLightech - Speed Up Racing1:38.686
2464. Bo BendsneyderTech 3Tech 3 Racing1:38.715
2562. Stefano ManziSuterForward Racing Team1:38.986
264. Steven OdendaalNTSNTS RW Racing GP1:39.121
2766. Niki TuuliKalexSIC Racing Team1:39.301
2851. Eric GranadoSuterForward Racing Team1:39.337
2916. Joe RobertsNTSNTS RW Racing GP1:39.615
3095. Jules DaniloKalexNashi Argan SAG Team1:39.663
3118. Xavi CardelusKalexTeam Stylobike1:41.117
3221. Federico FuligniKalexTasca Racing Scuderia Moto21:41.388
NQ45. Tetsuta NagashimaKalexIDEMITSU Honda Team AsiaNo Time

