James Ellison looks to bounce back at Brands Hatch

James Ellison is hopeful that he and the Anvil Hire TAG Racing team can bounce back this weekend at Brands Hatch, following a challenging round at Knockhill.

Ellison finished the opening race in Scotland outside of the top 10, in 13th, and could only improve to ninth spot in race two. Those results have left Ellison 12th in the championship standings, 47 points away from the Showdown places.

Brands Hatch is a good circuit for Ellison, with the Cumbrian taking a double victory there back in 2016. This success, along with the upgrades that the team have received, has made Ellison confident that the team can challenge once more this weekend. He said:

“I’m looking forward to this weekend because we have left the last few rounds with disappointing results for various different reasons, and I’m looking to change that. We have the pace, but we are still lacking a few tenths, and that will come from me and the bike working together, and I’ve got to the get the best out of the package.

“We are still experimenting with a few things to get those extra few tenths and I’m confident we are going to find that, I want it to happen soon. We have made a few changes to the bike which we tried at Donington Park last week, and there were benefits in areas that we needed it, but we still have work to do at Brands and work from where we are, which will get us back to the sharp end.”

On the other side of the garage, Shaun Winfield is also hopeful of picking up some valuable points at one of his favourite circuits. Like his teammate, Winfield struggled at Knockhill, with a DNF and 18th place finish, but is now focused on making progress this weekend:

“I love Brands Hatch, certainly the GP circuit, it’s a great circuit that just flows. From the first corner to the last, I have a smile on my face each and every lap. I’m really looking forward to this weekend, I want to get back in the points and improve on my Championship position.

“The bike is working well, but I know where I have to improve, and that is in qualifying. We improved vastly last time out with how went about the session, so this weekend I want to carry that momentum on, because it’s clear, a stronger grid position will help for both races.

“I want to walk away with a strong points haul, I know I can do that and that is my sole aim because my side of the garage deserve it for how hard they work.”

Qualifying for round six of the 2018 Bennetts British Superbike Championship takes place on Saturday at 16:00. Sunday’s races are scheduled to take place at 13:30 and 16:30 respectively.