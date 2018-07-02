F1 Launches Trading Card Game Ahead of British Grand Prix

Formula 1 has released the Official F1 Trading Card Game ahead of the British Grand Prix on Android and iOS.

VirtTrade partners up with F1 to launch the first ever Formula 1 trading card game for mobile users. Players collects cards from the official F1 grid ranging from drivers, cars, helmets, tracks and more for players to collect, trade and use in races.

Collecting cards counts towards your deck that players use to race against each other online in a head to head mode, where you use your cards to get ahead of your opponent. Cards can be obtained through rewards and packs, which can be brought through in-game coins or purchase as micro-transactions.

Players will be able to trade cards or duplicates to other players with ‘the pit lane’ section of the game to build and complete your collection. New cards will be available to collect every Grand Prix weekend with new cards produced based on the real Formula 1 season.

Paul Mayze, Managing Director of VirtTrade, thinks fans will love the new trading card game as they start their partnership with F1.

“We’ve refined our digital collecting experience over the last few years, and we think F1 fans are going to love it. F1 are launching some great digital initiatives this year and it’s great to be a part of that.” said Mayze.

Head of Digital New Business at Formula 1, Adam Crothers says the new game will offer fans a new, fresh take of presenting F1’s mixed of content, as well as a entry point for the fans.

“VirtTrade offers F1 a new and alternative take on presenting our mix of content as well as a new entry point for fans. We think their unique take on collectibles gamification will be a hit.” said Crothers.

The F1 Trading Card Game is free to download and is available on iOS and Android phones.