FIA add third DRS zone to Hockenheim for German GP

In a customary move for the championship in 2018, Formula 1‘s race director, Charlie Whiting, has announced that the Hockenheimring will have a third DRS zone for the German Grand Prix weekend.

The activation point will be on the pit straight, after Turn 16 (otherwise known as the Südkurve), and joins the existing zones on the straights after Turn 1 and Turn 4.

The decision has been made in order to boost the potential of closer racing and overtakes before the widespread aerodynamic changes come into effect from the 2019 season.

Whiting confirmed the addition at the British Grand Prix, an event that saw an extra DRS zone added to the Silverstone International Circuit, and said that the activation zone heading into the hairpin in Turn 6 – the track’s main overtaking location – will be extended.

“[There is] one extra on the pit straight, with one detection for the pit straight and the run from Turn 1 to Turn 2,” Whiting said.

“Then the main one going down into Turn 6 will be a bit longer.”

After a two-year absence, Hockenheim and the German Grand Prix return to the calendar. The venue has been an on-off location for Formula 1 in recent years, due to cost worries and an alternating deal with the Nürburgring between 2011 and 2013.

The German Grand Prix, similarly to the Japanese Grand Prix, is not confirmed on the provisional calendar for 2019 that was released earlier this week.