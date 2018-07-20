Formula 2 Teams Test Updated Clutch and Engine

FIA Formula 2 teams have begun testing the updated Dallara F2/2018 after the new cars suffered issues with its clutch and engine in previous races.

The series had to start races with a rolling start at the Red Bull Ring and Silverstone after multiple clutch and engine issues have occurred throughout the season. Drivers have found themselves stalling on the grid at the start of races.

After Silverstone, the championship took back all the teams’ engines to update them and added a new clutch and throttle mapping to help with starts.

The series is set to return to normal starting procedures in the next round at the Hungaroring in a weeks time.

A ballot was done on Tuesday to decide which team will get which engine to test, with ART Grand Prix becoming the first team to test with both George Russell and Jack Aitken at the Magny-Cours circuit. DAMS followed with both of its drivers of Alexander Albon and Nicholas Latifi at Le Mans airport. Each team has been given an allowance of 100km to test with and a set of supersoft Pirelli tyres.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Aitken said that the test was successful that he didn’t stall, but the real test will be if it’ll work for the race next weekend.

“It went well, we didn’t stall.” said Aitken.

“Speaking to the guys from F2 it appears it has gone as planned.

“It has made the start more difficult in terms of getting the perfect launch, but it’s harder to stall for sure, so I think they’ve tackled what they wanted to achieve.

“The big problem – as it always has been – is we’ve found it quite hard to recreate the stall problems in testing, usually it happens on the grid in the race, so the real test will be next weekend. But for now, it looks good.”

DAMS team principal Francois Sicard noted that the updated car appears to have worked for both of their drivers in the test.

“It’s definitely a step, we have a clutch that is more consistent. ” said Sicard.

“The feeling for the drivers is not as positive as for the engineers, I think now the drivers have to get used to it, but I’m pretty confident we have done a step with this new clutch.

“I think we have some settings to fine tune regarding the mapping and the delivery of the torque of the engine. I look forward to Budapest and a standing start.”

Other Formula 2 teams are expected to test the new updates on the F2 car in the days leading to the weekend in Hungary next week, with another ballot to decide which teams get which engine.