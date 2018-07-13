Full List of F1 2018 Game Classic Cars Revealed

Codemasters today have revealed their full line up of new cars that’ll be featured in the F1 2018 Game, with two classic Lotus, Ferrari and McLaren cars from the early 1970’s and 1980’s headlining the list.

The new game will feature an expansion of classic cars for the player to choose from, with new cars such as the Brawn GP BGP001 and the BMW Williams FW25.

The McLaren M23D and Ferrari 312 T2 from the 1976 season, driven by James Hunt and Niki Lauda as well as being featured in the film ‘Rush’, will be added into the game. Emerson Fittipaldi‘s 1972 Lotus 72D and Mario Andretti‘s Lotus 79 will join the roster alongside the 1979 Ferrari 312 T4 and 1982 McLaren MP4/1B.

The new cars will join the classic cars from F1 2017, which will carry over into the new game to bring a total of 20 classic cars for F1 2018.

Lee Mather, Game Director, F1 2018, says the popularity of the classic cars from last year’s game helped them introduce brand new cars and introduce retro cars from the 70’s and 80’s, providing a new challenge for the players.

“We are delighted to bring 20 classic cars to F1 2018.” said Mather.

“The classics were extremely popular in last year’s game so we naturally wanted to offer our players even more choice this time. The 70s and 80s cars offer a whole new challenge and compared to the modern day cars. They look and sound incredible.”

The F1 2018 Game is set to release on the 24th August for Xbox One, Playstation 4 and PC and will play support for the 2018 F1 eSports Series.

FULL LIST OF CLASSIC CARS FOR F1 2018

New Cars Added For F1 2018:

1972 Lotus 72D

1976 Ferrari 312 T2

1976 McLaren M23D

1978 Lotus 79

1979 Ferrari 312 T4

1982 McLaren MP4/1B

2003 BMW Williams Fw25 *via Pre-order/Day 1 for Headline Edition

2009 Brawn GP BGP001 *via Pre-order/Day 1 for Headline Edition

Returning Cars: