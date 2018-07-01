George Russell Wins Action Packed F2 Feature Race At Red Bull Ring

George Russell converted pole position to victory in an action-packed FIA Formula 2 feature race at the Red Bull Ring, claiming his fourth win in the series.

The ART Grand Prix driver was able hold off championship rival and Carlin Motorsport driver Lando Norris, cutting his championship lead down to two points heading into the sprint race.

Charouz Racing System‘s Antonio Fuoco captured the final podium spot on the last lap passing MP Motorsport‘s Roberto Merhi, who both drivers had an excellent drive through the field.

DAMS‘ Alexander Albon claimed fifth place in the race ahead of Sérgio Sette Câmara and Tadasuke Makino.

Artem Markelov claimed eighth place and reserve grid pole for the sprint race after an incredible drive in the final lap, passing three cars at one corner and passing Nirei Fukuzumi at the final corner to claim eighth. Fukuzumi finished in ninth place with Trident‘s Santino Ferrucci securing the final point.

The feature race started under a rolling start due to the clutch issues that has plagued the new F2 car this season. Pole sitter Russell led the way ahead of Norris, Sette Câmara and Jack Aitken, Arjun Maini and Maximilian Günther, who fought against Maini for fifth place on the opening lap, with the German getting one ahead of the Trident driver. Louis Delétraz passed the Indian driver on the following lap and soon closed down on Günther for fifth place, successfully passing him on Lap 4.

A train of cars formed by the ART of Jack Aitken all battled for position. The Pertamina Prema Theodore Racing of Nyck de Vries locked up heavily and went off the track at Turn 4 after suffering a right rear puncture. The Dutch driver lost ground and headed back into the pits.

MP Motorsport‘s Ralph Boschung retired from the race, parking up from the side of the track causing the safety car to come out. Multiple drivers head into the pits, which caused chaos as cars tried to get pass each other from their pit boxes.

Sette Câmara was released dangerously into a queue of cars and an incident between Günther and Delétraz saw a member of the Campos Vexatec Racing team fall over from their pit box, hitting Luca Ghiotto‘s car.

As the safety car came in, Maini lead the way ahead of Sean Gelael, Markelov, Russell and Norris. Merhi and Makino battled closely for eleventh place, with the MP Motorsport driver winning the battle.

Markelov battled for second place, passing the Prema of Gelael but the Indonesian driver fought back with the help of DRS at Turn 4 on Lap 13. The following lap, Markelov made the move stick and claimed second place as he hunts down race leader Maini.

Günther made an attempt to pass Aitken for sixth place, only for Aitken to defend hard against the German and force off track and losing a position to Delétraz. The Charouz attempted to pass the ART car but went wide at Turn 3, allowing Günther to pass and make another attack on Aitken.

Günther finally passed the ART driver on Lap 19 in an epic battle between Aitken, Günther and Delétraz. Aitken began to lose positions after going wide at Turn 1, which led to his fire extinguisher going off in the car forcing him to retire from the race. This also saw the second introduction of the safety car.

As the second safety car came in, Maini led again ahead of Markelov, Russell, Gelael and Gunther. Norris attempted to pass the Arden of Günther at Turn 3 but was on the outside, with the German defending his position well.

The lead of the race changed when Markelov passed the Trident of Maini for the lead of the race as he pulls away to build enough of a gap to pit. Merhi cruised his way pass Norris for sixth place as he showed strong pace in the race.

Russell successfully passed Maini for second place of the race at Turn 3 on Lap 29 as he begins to close down on the race leader of Markelov. Merhi continued his strong drive by passing Günther around the outside of Turn 3. The Spaniard continued his strong pace, passing Maini and Gelael for third place. The pair later pitted for their mandatory pit stop on Lap 32, dropping down to the back of the field.

With 4 laps to go, Markelov finally pits and hands the lead to Russell. Merhi and Norris fought closely for second place, with the Spanish driver holding his ground until the next lap where Norris found a way pass at Turn 3.

On the last lap, Markelov drove the lap of his life as he passed Ferrucci, Nicholas Latifi and Günther all at Turn 3 and managed to close a 1.7 second gap to find his way pass Fukuzumi for eighth place at the final corner of the final lap to claim reverse grid pole.

Russell was able to claim the win from pole position ahead of Norris. Fuoco managed to find a way pass Merhi on the final lap at Turn 4 to snatch the final podium spot away from the Spaniard.

Russell’s win means the gap between himself and Norris in the championship is now down to two points. Mareklov will lead a Russian Time front row with Makino for the sprint race on Sunday.