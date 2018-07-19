Haas want ‘All The Facts’ before deciding on Santino Ferrucci’s future with the team

Haas F1 Team want to gather ‘all of the facts’ before deciding on what to do with their junior driver Santino Ferrucci.

The American has been handed a two round ban in the FIA Formula 2 championship for causing an deliberate incident on the cool down lap of the sprint race at Silverstone with then Trident team-mate and fellow Haas junior driver, Arjun Maini. He was also fined for not turning up the stewards briefing relating to the incident and was found to have driven to the race pitlane with only one glove and a mobile phone.

Trident have since then terminated Ferrucci’s contract with team and plan to take legal action against the American and his father for unpaid bills to the team, whilst still able to have the funds to race at Detroit in IndyCar.

Ferrucci is still linked with the Haas team, who released a statement saying they want to gather all the information relating to the incident but states that the German and Hungarian Grands Prix are more important than the incident that occurred in Silverstone.

“Haas F1 Team remains committed to gathering all of the facts and having in-person conversations with all the individuals involved in the situation,” the statement said.

“We are being diligent, but our priority is the last two races before the summer shutdown.

“While we want a better understanding of everything that took place, we aren’t in a hurry because the German and Hungarian Grands Prix are, quite frankly, more important.”

Haas F1 Team principal Guenther Steiner spoke to Motorsport.com after the incident at Silverstone, saying that he will deal with the situation when more information has been gathered.

“I’m aware of the incident, I’ve seen it once on TV when they showed the race.” said Steiner.

“I didn’t really realise, I didn’t hear the audio, but I was made aware that there are some problems. I said I’m not going deal with them today, because we have a race to go to.

“I’m going deal with them in the week so I will get more information. I’m aware something happened but at the moment I don’t have enough information to comment on it.”

Trident have a week to find a replacement driver for the next round of the FIA Formula 2 championship at the Hungaroroing.