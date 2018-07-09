Hamilton explains Silverstone post-race behaviour and reveals Räikkönen apology

Lewis Hamilton revealed on social media that he barely had the energy to stand up following his incredible comeback through the field to finish second at the British Grand Prix.

The Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver was involved in an opening lap incident when Scuderia Ferrari‘s Kimi Räikkönen made contact with Hamilton at Village, causing the Brit to spin round and fall to last place.

Hamilton then clawed his way back through the field to get within contention for a top 5 spot. A safety car period then allowed the British driver to challenge for a podium spot after both Aston Martin Red Bull Racing‘s and Ferrari’s pit for fresher rubber.

Mercedes continued with their medium tyres and with Hamilton’s team-mate Valtteri Bottas, leading ahead of Sebastian Vettel, Hamilton fought closely to chase down the German in a final bid to win on homesoil.

Vettel was able to pass Bottas, who struggled with tyre wear, and allowed Hamilton to claim second, but couldn’t find enough pace to chase down Vettel for the win.

After the race in parc ferme, Hamilton skipped the post-race interviews with Sky Sports F1‘s Martin Brundle and headed straight to the cool down room.

Hamilton admitted after the race via his instagram story that he gave so much energy into his comeback drive, that he barely couldn’t stand.

“I lost nearly 3KG trying to get back to the top for you and for my team” said Hamilton on his Instagram story.

“I barely had any energy at the end to stand let alone talk. If you can’t understand and appreciate that then I fully understand.

“However was nothing to do with anger, literally just exhausted both physically and emotionally. Thank to everyone for the incredible support this weekend, we win and lose together! Onwards and Upwards.”

After the podium celebrations, Brundle was able to get a word with Hamilton which saw the Brit say there were some “interesting tactics” relating to the Ferrari drivers over them colliding with the Mercedes cars in two of the last three races. Räikkönen apologised for the incident after the race, with Vettel clearing the air saying no tactics are happening at Ferrari.

A day after the race, Hamilton posted on his instagram, clarifying over the comments he said relating to the incident with the Ferrari driver.

“Kimi said sorry and I accept it and we move on.” Hamilton continued.

“It was a racing incident and nothing more, sometimes we say dumb sh*t and we learn from it.”