Horner Explains Austria Qualifying Tow Situation Between Ricciardo and Verstappen

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Team principal Christian Horner stated that the situation regarding their drivers giving each other a tow during qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix has been a policy operated for the last seven years.

Tension grew between Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen over team race about giving a tow to one another, when the Australian was slow during his out lap and failed to provide his team-mate a tow before the start of his lap.

Verstappen questioned over why the Australian was slow over the radio, with Ricciardo saying ‘there’s no point me running… punting a hole’. The Dutch driver was ordered to overtake him by team radio, but refused to follow instruction.

Horner explained that the situation is a policy they’ve operated for the last seven years, saying that it was Ricciardo’s turn to head out on track first.

“In terms of the drivers; we have a very simple policy here that has operated for the last seven years and that is to alternate who drives out of the garage first from race to race.” explained Horner.

“This is the only way to keep it scrupulously fair between both drivers. This weekend it was Daniel’s turn to drive out of the garage first. In the heat of Qualifying he felt that on a track like this where a tow can sometimes help, he could be at a slight disadvantage going out first.

“Last weekend it was the reverse and he benefited. Now that both drivers have had time to review what happened they have a rather different view of things than they did in the heat of the moment. This is natural when you want to win and we would not want to take that away from them.”

With Ricciardo qualifying seventh and Verstappen in fifth, now moved up to fourth following Sebastian Vettel‘s penalty, Horner believes the pace set by Red Bull at their home track was representative around the Red Bull Ring.

“I think fifth and seventh is about representative on such a power sensitive circuit.” Horner continued.

With three long straights and minimal corners we were unable to play to our strengths even with the small power upgrade.

With three DRS zones in the race, hopefully we can have better pace tomorrow and put on a good show for our home fans.”