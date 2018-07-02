Hype Energy eForce India Name Sørensen and Kiefer As Esports Drivers

Sahara Force India F1 Team have made their first ever signings for their esports team, Hype Energy eForce India, with the announcement of Mads Sørensen and Marcel Kiefer.

The pair will take part in the 2018 F1 Esports Series later this year, with the pair racing under the pink panther colours for the series. One more driver from the F1 Esports Pro Draft will join the team, which will take place on the 9th July.

Hype Energy eForce India are the first team that are competing in the 2018 F1 Esports series to sign drivers for the season. Force India have the second pick in the first round of the Pro Draft.

Mads Sørensen competed in last year’s F1 Esports series, racing at the final in Abu Dhabi where he claimed the fastest lap. The 22-year old Dane practices simracing every day alongside his day job as a forwarding agent in a logistics company.

German Marcel Kiefer is new to the simracing scene, having only started participating after the launch of F1 2017. Kiefer was one of the drivers who failed to make the cut in last year’s finals despite being relatively new to racing. The German alternates his time at the gym with his intense practice programmes and training to become an IT analysis.

Chief Operating Officer of the Sahara Force India F1 Team, Otmar Szafnauer, says the signing of Sørensen and Kiefer are the perfect match for their esports team, ahead of the upcoming F1 Esports series.

“We are delighted to welcome Marcel and Mads to the team and we are looking forward to a successful first season of simracing.” said Szafnauer.

“We also look forward to drafting our final driver into our driver line-up at the upcoming F1 Esports Pro Draft. We followed the inaugural F1 Esports season closely and Marcel and Mads were two of the talents that captured our attention in a very competitive field.

“Beside their skills, we see them as perfect matches for the philosophy of Hype Energy eForce India – they’re young, rising stars that are ready to shock the establishment on their way to success.

“Marcel and Mads have already started working with the team and we’re confident we will be turning heads when the racing starts.”

Mads Sørensen said that joining an F1 Esports team such as Hype Energy eForce India is a great opportunity to improve as a driver ahead of a very competitive series.

“It took a while for the realisation to sink in, but to be racing for Hype Energy eForce India is a great opportunity to learn about myself and improve as a driver.” said Sørensen

“It’s going to be an extraordinary experience to be part of the team, but I know the expectations are high. We know we can fight at the front, that’s why we have been chosen.

“The F1 Esports Series is going to be very competitive and anything can happen. The team setup and the approach of the participants is going to be much more professional than last year.

“As Hype Energy eForce India drivers, we will have access to the knowledge and experience of some of the leading people in Formula One and simracing, and we will turn this into performance in the Esports Series. I can’t wait to start working with the team.”

The nineteen year old Kiefer states he’s grateful for the opportunity to join Force India and is confident that the team can be successful ahead of this year’s series.

“I am so excited and grateful for this opportunity,” said Kiefer. “When I found out, I was jumping around the house like a kid and I couldn’t believe it was happening.”

“I was confident an opportunity to show what hard work and motivation can do would come, but I didn’t know when. To be able to work with the team is incredible. I am confident we can be very successful and will work hard with my teammate to help the team in the constructors’ championship. We should not be overconfident, but I feel we all have a shot at the title.

“The battle at the top will be tight, as always, because the other drivers are among the best in the world. I am looking forward to working with the team because that will help me improve as a driver.

“Simracers often do all their work alone, but now we have the support of a professional team behind us, people who know what to do with a real Formula One car and who can transfer their skills to esports.”