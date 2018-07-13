James Thomspon’s WTCR campaign comes to an end

Former British Touring Car champion, James Thompson, will take no further part in this year’s World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) campaign. The Brit’s contract with Munnich Motorsport only covered the first five events of the year, and as the Slovakian round this weekend is the sixth event of the season, this has signalled the end of Thompson’s participation in 2018.

Last time out, Thompson was involved in the huge accident in the opening race at Vila Real. As such, his car was one of three to be completely destroyed. However, the team were expected to get their third Honda ready for the Slovakiaring races, but as they have no driver for the car it’ll remain sidelined this weekend. Yann Ehrlacher and Esteban Guerrieri will continue to compete in the other two Honda Civic FK8 TCRs for the remainder of the season as planned though.

Looking forward, Munnich Motorsport expect to return with a third car in time for the Asian rounds of the WTCR championship, however the driver which they will use is yet to be confirmed. Team owner, Rene Munnich, is noted down on the entry list to take part in the latter stages of the season, though it would not be beyond the realms of possibility that another driver may be brought in instead.