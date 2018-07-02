King Eager To Build On “Great” First Half Of 2018

Harry King has expressed his happiness at how his debut season in the Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup has gone so far after ending the first half of the year with a podium finish at Croft.

King stepped up to the Supercup with Elite Motorsport following two years in Ginetta Juniors, with the partnership immediately producing front-running pace despite their inexperience with the Ginetta G55 GT4.

The Holyport racer starred with a maiden win at Donington Park and has also notched a trio of third place finishes, however some troubles along the way too have left him sixth in the standings.

“I’m pleased with the way that the first half of the season has gone. It’s been a big step up for both me and the team from Ginetta Juniors, but we have been on the pace from the word go,” said King.

“I’m feeling more comfortable in the car all the time and to have taken a race win and to have finished on the podium is great, and gives us something to build on during the second half of the year.”

The teenage talent would show his pace during the fourth meeting of the year at Croft, with a great drive in the opening race saw him rise from fifth on the grid to third place at the finish.

A six place grid penalty for contact during that race left him ninth for the second encounter, with King suffering further drama as a late puncture dropped him to fourteenth at the finish.

With fresh tyres for race three, King produced a stunning drive through the field from ninth on the grid to the race win; a result that looked to be his second victory of the year.

Post-race however King was excluded due to contact early in the race, with the subsequent loss of points costing him three places in the championship standings.

“Obviously I’m disappointed with the decision that was taken after the final race, because that had been a really good way to end the weekend and a good boost going into the summer break,” he commented.

“I’m not sure what I could have done after the car in front of me checked up because at that part of the circuit, the car is quite unsettled and I couldn’t avoid him. I felt it was just an unfortunate incident.

“If I’m being honest, I didn’t think we’d be able to make it all the way through to the front but the car was fantastic. It’s just a shame that the hard work we put in wasn’t rewarded.”