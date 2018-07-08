Porsche Carrera Cup GBPorsche Mobil 1 Supercup

Lattore takes impressive maiden victory in the Silverstone heat

Florian Latorre - 2018 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup - Silverstone
Credit: Porsche

33 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars lined up for the start of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup race at the 2018 British Grand Prix with Rookie Florian Lattore leading the field in to the first corner.

By the end of the lap one, front row starters Latorre and Michael Ammermüller had started to open up a gap at the front, 4 tenths of a second between the two and then nearly another second back to Dylan Pereira.

Further down the pack there was a collision after Jaap Van Lagen was forced wide before colliding with another competitor, while everyone else recovered, Van Lagen was forced to retire as a result of the accident.

Mattia Drudi was a man on the move as he robbed reigning champion Ammermüller of second place on lap five, while Nick Yelloly was also making steady progress through the field after starting in seventh.

Between lap five and six Dino Zamparelli got the bit between his teeth and started to push for the top ten as he battled with fellow Brits Josh Webster and Tom Wrigley.

On lap seven Drudi’s defensive performance started to fade a little as Ammermüller took back second place, Larry ten Voorde and Yelloly sat in fourth and fifth, waiting for a mistake as they gave chase for the final podium position.

Chris Harris had a strong start to the race, running as high as twenty-third, but an incident between him and Jake Eidson on lap eight dropped him down.

Pereira’s race would come to an early end as a slow puncture got the better of him after a collision with Julien Andlauer, spinning him out of the race.

This incident would signal the start of a frantic lap as Hugo Chevalier and Webster got caught up, the Frenchman spinning around, while a safety car was brought out to recover Pereira’s car and also that of Philipp Langer who managed to get beached in a separate incident.

With three laps remaining the safety car pulled in and Latorre pulled away, this time with Ammermüller and Drudi close in contention. Further down the order Gianmarco Quaresmini and Al Faisal Al Zubair collided, thankfully both would manage to clear the track, although Quaresmini would retire at the side of the track.

As the chequered flag came out, Latorre had managed to hold on for victory, leading home Allermüller and Drudi to complete the podium.

Ten Voorde and Yelloly took fourth and fifth ahead of a train of cars lead by Zaid Ashkanani, Dino Zamparelli, Thomas Preining, Josh Webster and Tom Wrigley.

Outside of the top ten Tom Sharp finished thirteenth, Lewis Plato fourteenth and Pro Am runner Mark Radcliffe in twenty eighth.

Pro Am was won by Roar Lindland who was untroubled throughout the race, ahead of Nicolas Misslin and Yuey Tan.

PosNoDriverTeamLapsTimeGapBest lap
120Florian Latorre (Rookie)martinet by ALMERAS1328:44.9092:05.631
21Michael AmmermüllerBWT Lechner Racing1328:45.2100.3012:05.431
310Mattia DrudiDinamic Motorsport1328:45.9821.0732:05.655
423Larry ten Voorde (Rookie)Team Project 11328:47.1952.2862:05.754
56Nick YellolyFACH AUTO TECH1328:48.3213.4122:05.893
615Zaid AshkananiMRS GT-Racing1328:49.2874.3782:06.058
740Dino ZamparelliBWT Lechner Racing1328:49.8074.8982:05.823
82Thomas PreiningBWT Lechner Racing1328:50.3935.4842:05.969
94Josh WebsterMomo Megatron Lechner Racing1328:50.6555.7462:06.465
1039Tom WrigleyJTR1328:53.9359.0262:06.414
1122Hugo Chevalier (Rookie)Pierre martinet by ALMERAS1328:54.3039.3942:05.611
1212Alberto Cerqui (Rookie)Dinamic Motorsport1328:54.7789.8692:06.733
1326Tom SharpIDL Racing1328:54.95610.0472:06.698
1438Lewis PlatoJTR1328:55.61610.7072:06.026
1529Khalid Al Wahaibi (Rookie)Lechner Racing Middle East1328:59.12614.2172:06.709
1614Mikkel O. PedersenMRS GT-Racing1329:00.55015.6412:06.828
1725Gustav Malja (Rookie)Team Project 11329:01.53816.6292:07.053
1828Marius Nakken (Rookie)MRS GT-Racing1329:02.26717.3582:06.877
199Roar Lindland (ProAm)Lechner Racing Middle East1329:05.13220.2232:07.452
2030Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer (Rookie)Momo Megatron Lechner Racing1329:05.94821.0392:06.863
2116Richard HeistandMRS Cup-Racing1329:06.05221.1432:06.190
2221Nicolas Misslin (ProAm)Pierre martinet by ALMERAS1329:06.64821.7392:07.490
2317Yuey Tan (ProAm)MRS Cup-Racing1329:10.81225.9032:08.713
2424Jake Eidson (Rookie)Team Project 11329:10.97426.0652:06.602
2518Philipp Sager (ProAm)MRS Cup-Racing1329:11.43726.5282:08.702
26911Chris HarrisDr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG1329:12.20127.2922:07.916
278Al Faisal Al ZubairLechner Racing Middle East1329:12.34527.4362:06.300
2827Mark Radcliffe (ProAm)IDL Racing1329:13.29428.3852:09.334
2829Gianmarco Quaresmini (Rookie)Dinamic Motorsport1022:34.921DNF2:06.655
3019Julien Andlauermartinet by ALMERAS816:56.371DNF2:05.774
313Dylan PereiraMomo Megatron Lechner Racing714:49.198DNF2:05.912
327Christof Langer (ProAm)FACH AUTO TECH715:18.617DNF2:08.519
335Jaap van LagenFACH AUTO TECH0DNF

