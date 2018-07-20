Lewis Hamilton: “It’s Going To Be A Serious Challenge”

Lewis Hamilton acknowledges it is very tight at the top at the Hockenheimring as he finished second in both sessions ahead of Sunday’s German Grand Prix.

Hamilton missed out on topping the timing sheets in both sessions by less than a tenth of a second with the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing duo of Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen each topping a session.

Despite missing out on being fastest, Hamilton was enjoying being back at the Hockenheimring.

“It’s great here in Hockenheim – the weather is amazing, it’s very hot, which makes it very demanding and physical in the car,” said Hamilton. “It’s quite a technical track even though it is a pretty short circuit.

“We’ve got through our programme today, finished all the sessions and got all the information we needed from the tyres.”

Starts have been a problem for Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport recently and the team have been working on it as they expect another tough weekend with the challenge of Scuderia Ferrari and Red Bull.

“The car was feeling good, but it is very close, so there’s lots of work to do tonight,” said the Briton, who earlier this week was confirmed to race for Mercedes for a further two years. “We’ve been working on our starts, making sure to get a better understanding of the tyres and tyre temperatures and trying to be as perfect as we can in that area.

“Both Ferrari and Red Bull were very quick today and I think it will be very similar tomorrow and on Sunday. It’s going to be a serious challenge and it’s not an easy track to get right, so we will have to give it everything.”