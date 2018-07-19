Lewis Hamilton Signs New Mercedes Contract For 2019 and 2020 Seasons

Lewis Hamilton has agreed to a new two-year contract with Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport for the 2019 and 2020 Formula 1 seasons.

The British driver will be staying with the team for another two years where he has won three drivers world championships and four constructors championships, as well as forty-four Grand Prix wins.

Hamilton has been with Mercedes-Benz since 1998 and started his career in F1 with the McLaren F1 Team, who were powered by Mercedes during his spell. He won one championship with them before leaving in 2012 to join the Brackley squad. He has spent the whole of his F1 career so far with an Mercedes engine.

Question marks were raised by the delay of the new contract but now with Hamilton putting pen to paper on a new deal ahead of this weekend’s German Grand Prix, he says feels good to finally announce the new contract.

“This contract extension has basically been a formality since Toto and I sat down during the winter, so it’s good to put pen to paper, announce it and then get on with business as usual.” said Hamilton.

I have been part of the Mercedes racing family for 20 years and I have never been happier inside a team than I am right now. We are on the same wavelength both on and off track – and I am looking forward to winning more in the future and shining even more light on the three-pointed star. I’m very confident that Mercedes is the right place to be over the coming years.

Mercedes and Hamilton have enjoyed a lot of success together so far in the six years together, with the Brit collecting a total of forty-four wins alongside his three world championships with the team, and the defending champion says that the team are as hungrier as ever to continue that success and add more accolades.

“Although we have enjoyed so much success together since 2013, Mercedes is hungrier than ever – from Dr Zetsche and the board members at the top of Daimler, through Toto and the team management, to every single person I meet in the corridors of Brixworth and Brackley.” Hamilton continued.

“The competitive passion that burns bright inside me is shared by every single member of this group – always chasing the next improvement and digging even deeper to make sure we come out on top. I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together in the next two-and-a-half seasons.”