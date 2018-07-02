Markelov Wins Austria Sprint Race, Russell Takes Championship Lead

Russian Time‘s Artem Markelov claimed victory in the sprint race at the Red Bull Ring, as George Russell took over the lead of the FIA Formula 2 Championship standings at the season’s halfway point.

Markelov controlled the pace from start to finish, leading all the way to claim his third victory this season.

ART Grand Prix‘s George Russell produced a phenomenal drive from starting seventh to finish second after a strong display in the opening laps, passing multiple cars as climbed his way to the podium.

Russell took over as the championship leader as Lando Norris dramatically dropped down the field in the final stages of the race, finishing outside of the points.

Norris’ Carlin Motorsport team-mate Sérgio Sette Câmara claimed the final podium spot ahead of Antonio Fuoco, Alexander Albon and Tadasuke Makino.

Trident‘s Santino Ferrucci made it two races in a row to finish in the points in seventh with Nicholas Latifi capturing the final point in eighth for DAMS.

MP Motorsport‘s Roberto Merhi started the race from the pit lane after failing to make it out of the pit lane in time to go to the grid, but he was able to join the race once the green flag flew at the back of the field.

As the race got underway with a rolling start, Markelov led the way ahead of Makino, Sette Câmara and Albon. Russell went immediately on the attack against Norris, passing the Carlin driver for sixth place. Russell soon passed Fuoco on the following lap at Turn 1 to take fifth place.

The ART driver was flying as he makes his way up to the podium spot on Lap 4, passing Sette Câmara for third place as his championship rival Norris struggled to pass Albon for sixth place. Second place soon fell to Russell’s hands as he pass Makino at Turn 3 on the eighth lap.

As soon as Russell made the move, Markelov started to put his foot down and pull away from the Briton, increasing the gap to near four seconds by the end of the sixteenth lap.

After laps of following behind the DAMS driver of Albon, Norris finally made his way pass the Thai driver on Lap 18 at Turn 3, taking sixth place in the process.

Makino lost the final podium spot as the Japanese driver started to struggle with Sette Câmara passing the Russian Time for third, with Fuoco attempting a pass but Makino held on for fourth place, however it was not long before the Italian managed to find a way passed the Japanese racer, taking fourth place on lap twenty-one.

Norris dramatically drop down the field from sixth place to tenth in one lap as his pace started to slow down. Louis Delétraz lost the rear at the exit of Turn 4, with his front wing colliding into the rear tyre of Sean Gelael. Both cars retired from the race as a result.

Arjun Maini passed the struggling Norris for tenth place as the Carlin Motorsport driver couldn’t produce enough traction at the exit of Turn 3.

Markelov was able to maintain the gap away from Russell to claim victory in the sprint race at the Red Bull Ring, his third win of the season. Sette Camara finished in third place. Russell’s strong weekend with a win and second place, places him in the championship lead over Norris by ten points.