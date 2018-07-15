MotoGP

Marquez Extends Sachsenring Unbeaten Streak

Marc Marquez - Sachsenring - Race Winner
Marc Marquez - Photo Credit: Repsol Honda

Marc Marquez won his ninth consecutive German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring to extend his world championship lead over Valentino Rossi. The Spaniard eased away in the second half of the race to take a comfortable victory ahead of his nearest title rival, with Rossi now 46 points adrift heading into the three-week summer break.

Marquez had been expected to dominate from pole position but his route to victory was complicated by the fast-starting Jorge Lorenzo who stormed into a first lap lead from Danilo Petrucci. The Pramac rider only maintained second until the start of lap five but Lorenzo’s bravery on the brakes saw him hold on for a further eight laps before giving into the inevitable.

Keen to stop the world champion getting away, Rossi piled the pressure on Lorenzo before an error from the Ducati rider handed second place to the Doctor shortly after half distance. The Yamaha man briefly threatened to chase down the dominant Marquez, closing to within 0.6s, but this merely served as a cue for Marc to up the pace and decisively drop the no.46 by over two seconds.

Not for the first time, Maverick Vinales’ stunning late-race pace paid dividends, the Spaniard denying Petrucci the final spot on the rostrum. By contrast, Lorenzo faded on worn tyres, ultimately losing fifth to the magnificent Alvaro Bautista, while Andrea Dovizioso completed an underwhelming day for the factory Ducati team by finishing a lonely seventh.

Dani Pedrosa finished eighth in his final German Grand Prix with Johann Zarco next up in ninth while Bradley Smith produced his best result of 2018 in tenth, matching KTM’s highest finish of the season so far.

 

2018 Pramac Motorrad Grand Prix von Deutschland: (Result)

PosRiderConstructorTeamTime/GapPts
193. Marc MarquezHondaRepsol Honda Team41:05.01925
246. Valentino RossiYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP+2.19620
325. Maverick VinalesYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP+2.77616
49. Danilo PetrucciDucatiAlma Pramac Racing+3.37613
519. Alvaro BautistaDucatiAngel Nieto Team+5.18311
699. Jorge LorenzoDucatiDucati Team+5.78010
74. Andrea DoviziosoDucatiDucati Team+7.9419
826. Dani PedrosaHondaRepsol Honda Team+12.7118
95. Johann ZarcoYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 3+14.4287
1038. Bradley SmithKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing+21.4746
1155. Hafizh SyahrinYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 3+25.8095
1229. Andrea IannoneSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR+25.9634
1353. Tito RabatDucatiReale Avintia Racing+29.0403
1443. Jack MillerDucatiAlma Pramac Racing+29.3252
1545. Scott ReddingApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini+34.1231
166. Stefan BradlHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS+38.207
1712. Thomas LuthiHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS+49.369
1817. Karel AbrahamDucatiAngel Nieto Team+1:01.022
1910. Xavier SimeonDucatiReale Avintia Racing+1:16.692
NC35. Cal CrutchlowHondaLCR Honda Castrol+21 Laps
NC30. Takaaki NakagamiHondaLCR Honda IDEMITSU+26 Laps
NC42. Alex RinsSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR+30 Laps
NC44. Pol EspargaroKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing+30 Laps
NS41. Aleix EspargaroApriliaAprilia Racing Team GresiniInjured
NS36. Mika KallioKTMRed Bull KTM Factory RacingInjured

Related Posts

Marc Marquez - Sachsenring - Race Winner
Mattia Pasini - Sachsenring - Pole Position
Jorge Martin - Sachsenring - Pole Position