Max Verstappen Fastest At The Hockenheimring For Free Practice Two

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing‘s Max Verstappen was quickest in the second free practice session at the Hockenheimring for the German Grand Prix.

The Dutch driver set a track record time of a 1:13.085 ahead of the Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport drivers of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

Verstappen suffered a small scare during the session when a technical issue with his engine occurred, but the Red Bull team were able to fix the problem before the session ended.

Scuderia Ferrari‘s followed the Mercedes drivers with Sebastian Vettel fourth fastest but suffered heavy blistering during his long runs. Team-mate Kimi Räikkönen was fifth fastest in the session.

The Haas F1 Team followed the Ferrari’s with Romain Grosjean sixth and Kevin Magnussen seventh overall. Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team‘s Charles Leclerc was eight fastest ahead of Nico Hülkenberg and Esteban Ocon, who rounds off the top ten. Daniel Ricciardo, who was fastest in free practice one, was only thirteenth fastest.

The session began with Carlos Sainz Jr. heading out on track first for the second practice session and setting the initial time of a 1:16.835.

Sebastian Vettel was first out of the front runners to head out on track with medium tyres, setting a time of 1:14.700 and going fastest of the session in the first ten minutes.

Vettel later improved his time to a 1:13.817, over a second faster than second place Kevin Magnussen. Kimi Räikkönen headed out on track on the soft tyres and went second fastest with a 1:13.915.

Max Verstappen jumped the two Ferrari’s and in the lead of the session with a 1:13.356 ahead of Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton by the twenty minute mark.

Vettel reaffirmed the lead of the session with a 1:13.310, 0.046 seconds faster than Verstappen whilst Daniel Ricciardo spun at the exit of Turn 8 when attempting a lap.

The Mercedes pair put the Ultrasoft tyres on their cars and quickly improved their times and go fastest overall with Hamilton quickest with a 1:13.111 ahead of team-mate Bottas.

Max Verstappen pushed the Mercedes drivers down the order and went fastest by setting a 1:13.085, setting a new track record.

As the session clock counted down to 30 minutes to go, Verstappen fastest overall with Hamilton in second, Bottas in third ahead of the two Ferrari’s of Vettel and Räikkönen as the teams start their long runs.

Daniel Ricciardo and Sergey Sirotkin nearly collided at the Turn 6 hairpin when the Williams Martini Racing driver cut in front of the path of Ricciardo, nearly colliding with the Russian.

Verstappen reported in an issue relating to his engine and headed back into the pits, stepping out of the car as the team got to work on the issue. Verstappen was able to get back out on track with three minutes left to go.

Sergey Sirotkin went off track at Turn 13 in to the gravel, damaging his Ultrasoft tyres. The Russian entered the pits for a set of Soft tyres. Sirotkin was nineteenth fastest at the time of the incident.

As the teams round up the laps with their long run strategies, Vettel suffered blisters during his runs as he tried to create a quicker race pace on his long runs. Hamilton reported in he ‘wasn’t learning anything’ during his long runs as he averaged a 1:18 minute lap time during his runs.

The session concluded with Max Verstappen fastest of the session ahead of Hamilton, Bottas, Vettel and Räikkönen.