New track surface will produce quicker laps at Silverstone – Renault’s Race Engineer Pilbeam

Renault Sport Formula One Team‘s Chief Race Engineer Ciaron Pilbeam believes that the new track surface at Silverstone will provide more grip and quicker lap times, ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

The 3.6 mile circuit has recently been resurfaced ahead of this year’s Grand Prix, meaning the old bumps and different surfaces have been removed.

The new surface will also help generate more grip in the wet conditions, a common factor that features at Silverstone during the Grand Prix for Formula 1.

Pirelli have brought the Soft, Medium and debuting the Hard tyre this weekend for Silverstone, which could be questionablewith the new track surface.

Both drivers have opted to bring 10 sets of the soft tyres for the weekend, while Nico Hülkenberg chose two sets of the new Hard tyre and one Medium, while Carlos Sainz Jr. has picked one set of Hard and two Mediums.

Pilbeam the new surface should make the grip more uniform for the tyres, creating more quick lap times.

“The circuit has been completely resurfaced since the 2017 race.” said Pilbean

“Previously there were several quite different types of surface at different parts of the track, and the new surface should make the grip more uniform, especially in wet conditions when drainage should be more consistent around the lap.

“Any of the old bumps may have been removed or smoothed too. Most circuits that have been resurfaced recently have shown more grip than before, so lap times could be quicker than last year”