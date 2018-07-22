Nico Hülkenberg: “I’ll give it a shot to hunt down the cars in front of me”

Nico Hülkenberg admitted he would have liked to have set a time closer to that seen at the front of the grid during Qualifying for the German Grand Prix on Saturday, but he also felt that he could not be disappointed to qualify seventh.

The Renault Sport Formula One Team racer set a time of 1:12.560s in the top ten shootout at the Hockenheimring, and will be joined on the fourth row by team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr., but Hülkenberg missed out on sixth position by just 0.016 seconds to Haas F1 Team’s Romain Grosjean.

Hülkenberg hopes to make progress on Sunday as Renault battle with Haas over who will finish fourth in the Constructors’ Championship in 2018, and racing in front of his home fans, he hopes to give them something to cheer about on what could potentially be the last German Grand Prix for a while.

“I would have loved to have been a little bit closer to the front, but I’m happy with my laps and progression through qualifying,” said Hülkenberg, who has scored points in seven of the first ten Grand Prix of 2018 to sit seventh in the Drivers’ Championship. “Tomorrow I’ll give it a shot to hunt down the cars in front of me.

“It was great to see the home crowds and so much support today with full grandstands; that makes me proud and happy as a German and I hope to reward this support with a strong Grand Prix.”