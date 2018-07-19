Nitiss Strikes Back at 2018 Euro RX of Sweden

The 2018 FIA European Rallycross Championship for Supercars descended upon Holjes in Sweden for its third round and the series witnessed another capacity entry.

With Europe’s best Rallycross drivers looking to take the top honours at the “Magic” of Rallycross, Sweden was always going to be a competitive weekend and the drivers did not disappoint.

Championship leader Reinis Nitiss finished as Top Qualifier at the end of Qualifying with one race win, however rivals Cyril Raymond and Thomas Bryntesson took the rest of the race wins to make sure that the Latvia didn’t have it all his own way.

In Semi-Final One, Nitiss took the win ahead of Bryntesson and Rene Munnich in the Munnich Motorsport SEAT Ibiza with Jean Baptiste Dubourg, Mats Öhman and Anders Braten failing to make the cut.

Semi-Final Two witnessed a win by Raymond with Lukas Walfridson and Peter Hedstrom completing the top three. Andy Scott, Andrea Dubourg and Ola Froshaug in the second JC Raceteknik entry missed out on a place in the Final.

In the Final, Nitiss led into the first corner and stayed out front until lap five to take his joker with the Set Promotion driver came out side by side with Raymond, but held the lead. In the final corner of the same lap, Raymond passed Nitiss and took the win on track. The stewards later gave the French driver a five second penalty for the incident, which dropped him to fourth.

Bryntesson enjoyed a return to form by taking second place with local driver Walfridson completing the podium. 2017 FIA European Rallycross Champion Anton Marklund didn’t make the semi-finals after his Volkswagen Polo suffered an electrical problem in the final two sessions of Qualifying.

Nitiss has extended his Championship leader to a thirty point gap over Marklund with Raymond in third place, only six points behind the Marklund Motorsport driver.

The next round of the 2018 FIA European Rallycross Championship for Supercars takes place at the “Temple” of Rallycross, Loheac in France on September 1-2.