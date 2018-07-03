“Overall, A Disappointing Day” – Sergey Sirotkin

Sergey Sirotkin felt it was another disappointing day for him and Williams Martini Racing as he finished thirteenth at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The Russian driver moved up to thirteenth because of his team-mate Lance Stroll receiving a penalty but it was still a disappointing day for the team.

Sirotkin tried to gain places at the start as he looked for his first points of the season but was unable to find the gap he was looking for.

“It was a very disappointing race. Straight away at the start I was doing so well, but every time I was on the inside and very close to the collisions.

“However, with traffic ahead I was always slowing down to not hit the cars in front. Instead of gaining the positions, I’m afraid I lost a bit.”

Both Williams flirted with the points paying positions during the race but ultimately ran out of tyres and dropped away leaving Sirotkin as the only driver yet to score a world championship point in 2018.

“From then onwards, I was in clean air and everything looked ok and I was keeping a few cars behind me. We pitted early and tried to be quite aggressive and push hard straight away in the second stint, but, I ran out of tyres.

“So overall, a disappointing day.”