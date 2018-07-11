Pereira angry with Andlauer after Silverstone clash

Dylan Pereira‘s Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup championship hopes were dealt a blow at Silverstone last weekend after a collision with Julien Andlauer put him out of the race.

Before the series headed to the Northamptonshire circuit, Pereira was just three points behind reigning champion and series leader Michael Ammermüller, but as a result of the retirement the Luxembourger has dropped to third in the standings, nineteen points from the top.

After a close qualifying session Pereira managed to secure third place, but come race day he had lost two positions by the second lap after a small mistake.

Nick Yelloly would pass on the next lap before Pereira tangled with Porsche Junior Julien Andlauer.

Speaking after the race Pereira was understandably disappointed with the result, putting the blame 100% on Andlauer for the accident.

“Even if he gets a penalty now, it does not help me at all” said the 21-year-old, “I lost ever so important points in the Championship.”

Pereira will be looking to get his championship attack back on track next weekend as the series heads to Germany.