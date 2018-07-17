Renault’s Engineer Ciaron Pilbean Expects Tyres ‘On The Limit’ At Hockenheimring

Renault Sport Formula One Team‘s Ciaron Pilbean believes the Pirelli tyres around the stadium section of the Hockenheimring to be ‘on the limit’ during a qualifying run for the German Grand Prix.

Formula 1 will return to Germany for the first time since 2016, and will race with the brand new wider cars introduced in 2017 for the first time.

The new faster and aggressive aerodynamic cars introduced in 2017 will make the Hockenheimring more faster for the drivers as they’ll be able to tackle some corners at much quicker speeds during the weekend.

Speaking ahead of the German Grand Prix, Renault Chief Race Engineer Ciaron Pilbean explains that the new cars changed in 2017 will allow more downforce on the cars, meaning corners like Turn 1 and 12 will be very fast.

“This will be the first Grand Prix at this circuit since the regulation changes of the 2017 season that allowed wider cars with more downforce, so the corners will all be faster than they were.” said Pilbean.

“Turns 1 and 12 will now be very fast corners, and Turn 10/11 will probably be flat in qualifying.”

The weekend will also see a new DRS zone be introduced to make it a total of three zones for overtaking, with the new zone placed down the main straight before entering Turn 1.

Pirelli will bring the Ultrasoft, Soft and Medium tyres this weekend, skipping the red Supersoft tyres which will create some interesting strategy calls.

Pilbean believes the final sector of the Hockenheimring, the stadium section, places high demands on the tyres and could be pushed to the limit during a qualifying lap on both front and rears.

“The final stadium section places high demands on the tyres, and both fronts and rears will be on the limit at the end of a qualifying lap.” Pilbean continued.

“There is a third DRS zone now, which will increase the chances of overtaking in the race”