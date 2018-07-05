Renault’s Sainz Jr. – Weather Could Make Silverstone Challenging

Renault Sport Formula One Team‘s Carlos Sainz Jr. says the unpredictable weather from Silverstone ahead of the British Grand Prix should make the weekend more interesting.

Renault arrive to Silverstone after a disappointing weekend in Austria when Sainz finished outside the points after a strong qualifying performance to get into the top ten. His team-mate Nico Hülkenberg suffered an engine failure in the early stages of the race at the Red Bull Ring.

Sainz says the race was disappointing for the team not to grab points in Austria but they can brush aside the set back ahead of Silverstone.

“The weekend in Austria was going well for the team up until Sunday.” said Sainz.

“It was a disappointing race for both cars, everyone has them throughout the course of a season, so we want to brush that one aside and focus on Silverstone.

“There’s no reason why we can’t be back in the top ten.”

Formula 1 now heads into its final race of the ‘triple header’ at Silverstone, notorious for some of the most famous corners in the racing world.

Sainz failed to finish in last year’s British Grand Prix due to an opening lap collision with former Toro Rosso team-mate Daniil Kvyat.

Previewing the upcoming race weekend in the UK, Sainz admits the Silverstone circuit is one of his favourite tracks on the calendar, noting the second sector of the track as a thrilling part of the track.

“Silverstone is certainly up there as one of my favourite tracks on the Formula 1 calendar.” Sainz continued.

“It’s so fast, and simply a track for drivers. My favourite part of the track is easy to pick! Sector two!

“It’s probably the best sector of all circuits. Going fast through Copse gives you a buzz, but it gets even better through the next complex of Maggots, Becketts and Chapel as you find a rhythm with the car to go left-right-left and right again at very high-speed.

“It’s such a thrill.”

Silverstone is often known for throwing in an unexpected rain shower over the weekend, having rained during the weekend in three out of the last four years.

Sainz has noted that rain around the 3.6 mile circuit can be interesting and a challenge to drive on in the wet conditions, but says that it doesn’t stop the British crowd attending and showing their passion for motorsport.

“The weather seems to be a frequent talking point in Great Britain. Rain always makes things more interesting and it is a challenge to drive these Formula 1 cars in wet conditions.

“Silverstone might provide that, you never know! I visit Enstone quite frequently, so you could say I’m well accustomed to the area, and what the weather might do.

“The weather will never stop the British fans from turning up in big numbers at Silverstone. What I find really impressive, is the fact the fans will be there all day, in any conditions.

“That’s what makes Silverstone special, the supporters are very passionate for motorsport.”