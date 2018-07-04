Sauber Launches Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 eSports Ahead of F1 eSports Series

Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team have launched their own eSports team ahead of the 2018 F1 eSports Draft.

The Swiss team will be one of nine teams entering the 2018 F1 eSports series this year, with the competition set to start with the Pro Draft next Monday after the British Grand Prix.

Sauber will enter the series with the launch of their own eSports team named ‘Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 eSports‘, with partnership with Veloce eSports.

Veloce eSports are world-leading professional gaming team and eSports consultancy agency. The corporation was founded by ex-Formula 1 and current Formula E driver Jean-Eric Vergne, alongside racers Rupert Svendsen-Cook and Jack Clarke, and sports agent Jamie MacLaurin.

McLaren F1 Team and Sahara Force India F1 Team are among one of the current F1 team to have set up their own eSports teams ahead of the upcoming Pro Draft and series set to start in October.

Sauber’s eSports team will train, livestream and compete with Veloce, who are based in Central London. Gamers within the team will compete in leading racing titles as well as world’s most popular free-to-play game on the market, Fortnite.

Sauber Team principal and CEO, Frédéric Vasseur, says eSports is a great opportunity to open up Formula 1 to a wider and younger generation of fans.

“eSports is a great opportunity that opens up the F1 world to a wider target audience and young generation, who are the future of our sport.” said Vasseur.

“The eSports drivers will benefit from our expertise in racing. Our team has a long tradition in scouting and growing young talent so this new challenge is a perfect fit for the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team.”

Business Director of Veloce and ex-racing driver, Rupert Svendsen-Cook, spoke of the announcement saying that the world is waking up to the world of eSports, making it an exciting time for the genre.

“We’re proud to partner with such an iconic team as the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 team.” said Svendsen-Cook.

“The whole motor racing world is waking up to eSports and the multi-dimensional opportunities that it presents – it’s incredibly exciting times for us in this space.”

Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 eSports will have the sixth pick in the first round of the 2018 F1 eSports Pro Draft.