Sean Gelael Handed Grid Penalty For Silverstone For Causing Sprint Race Crash

Pertamina Prema Theodore Racing‘s Sean Gelael has been handed a three-place grid penalty for the FIA Formula 2 Championship feature race at Silverstone. The penalty follows his Red Bull Ring sprint race clash with Louis Delétraz.

Both Delétraz and Gelael were battling for position in the latter part of the sprint race in Austria, but then at the exit of Turn 4, Delétraz went wide at the exit of the corner, which resulted with his front wing clipping the rear wheel of Gelael’s Prema, causing a puncture and ending both their races.

Following an investigation after the race, the stewards found that Delétraz was slightly ahead of Gelael before being forced off the circuit by the Prema, which resulted in the two making contact.

As a result for the collision, the Indonesian driver has been given a three place grid drop that will apply to his qualifying result for the feature race at Silverstone this weekend. Gelael has also received two penalty points on his licence.