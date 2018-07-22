Sebastian Vettel: “It was my mistake, so I am disappointed”

Scuderia Ferrari‘s Sebastian Vettel admitted the mistake that crucially cost him victory at the German Grand Prix and the championship lead to Lewis Hamilton was down to him.

The German secured pole position and was on course to take victory around the Hockenheimring for the first time in his Formula 1 career, but a brief rain shower hit some areas of the circuit, which proved challenging for some drivers towards the final stages of the race.

Vettel, leading away in the lead, made a race defining error at Turn 12 when the German went off track and hit the wall which ended his race, and the incident caused a safety car, which allowed his title rival to claim victory from starting fourteenth on the grid.

Speaking after the race, Vettel said the small mistake resulted in a huge consequence for him as he loses the lead of the championship.

“There’s not much to say: I made a small mistake which had a huge impact on the result,” said Vettel.

“I braked just a tiny bit too late for the corner, locked the front tyres and then the rear ones, so that I couldn’t turn the car anymore. I think I had managed everything right before that. We had the pace and we had been in control of the race up to that point.”

Whilst Ferrari looked strong throughout the weekend, with both Vettel and team-mate Kimi Räikkönen leading the way before the short rain shower arrived, the German admits that the incident which led to his first retirement of the season was his own mistake, which he feels disappointed over.

“It was my mistake, so I am disappointed, but I don’t think we still have to show what we can do,” Vettel continued. “We’ve shown everywhere that we are competitive, so I am looking forward to Hungary next weekend.”