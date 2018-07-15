Vettel Says Racing in Formula 1 ‘Doesn’t Define Me As a Person’

Sebastian Vettel says that it’s important to remember that being an Formula 1 driver is just a job and that it doesn’t define him as a person.

The Scuderia Ferrari driver heads into the German Grand Prix as the championship leader by eight points over Lewis Hamilton, having won last time out at the British Grand Prix.

The German is hoping to win on homesoil at the Hockenheimring for the first time since 2013, where he won at the Nürburgring.

Vettel is a driver known for keeping his private life secure and quiet. Unlike many of his fellow racers, Vettel has no social media channels and only has his official website as a main media platform for posts relating to the four-time world champion.

In an interview with The Guardian, Vettel says that despite F1 being part of his life, it doesn’t define him as a person.

“Obviously F1 is a big part of my life but it is not the most important thing.” said Vettel. “They are linked, but it is important there is a lot of time where it doesn’t define who I am.

“I don’t feel special because of what I do for a job. I am a lot of other things as well. It doesn’t define me as a person. It is not who I am, it is what I do.”

Vettel admits he lives a rather quiet and “boring” life style, compare to his championship rival Lewis Hamilton. The British driver is often surrounded by the media and has celebrity guests in his garage every race weekend.

Vettel who is a father of two children with his girlfriend Hanna, often has them attend races but in grandstands instead of having them surrounded by the worlds media.

The German says he’s happy with doing the normal stuff an average person would do on their daily life.

“I am happy to do things that people think are boring but for me they are not,” Vettel continued. “Being at home, mowing the lawn. I cook – not so good, but from time to time. I do the school run, I go shopping, I take the metro and the bus. I think it’s just normal to be normal.

“I am sportsman, I am not celebrity. When I go somewhere and somebody recognises me I think they are interested in sport and not in how I do my hair, or which shoes I am wearing, or that b******s.”

Vettel hit the headlines last year at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix when he lost his temper and made contact with Hamilton under the safety car. The German states that he didn’t intent to hurt Hamilton with the incident or end the Brit’s race.

“I wasn’t intending to hurt him, or end his race, or my race,” Vettel clarifies. “But of course I am excited at times and feel the adrenalin.

“People would be surprised. They have the image that drivers under the helmet are all ‘Arggh!’ But you have to be calm in the way you drive because it takes all your concentration.”