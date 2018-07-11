Sergio Pérez Pleased with FIA for penalising Gasly’s ‘Unfair Move’

Sahara Force India‘s Sergio Pérez says he cannot be too happy with his race at the British Grand Prix, despite coming back through the field after an opening lap incident.

Pérez was involved in an opening corner that saw the Mexican spin off track, into the path of the Williams Martini Racing cars who started from the pit lane. Luckily for Pérez, he was able to resume racing.

For the Force India driver, Pérez fought his way back into a points paying position, where he was rewarded tenth place following a post-race penalty handed to Pierre Gasly for forcing Perez off the track at Club when battling for the final point.

Reflecting on his race, Pérez says despite the strong race pace Force India had for Silverstone, he can’t be too happy with his race.

“I cannot be totally happy about today’s race.” says Perez.

“The incident at the start compromised my race: I lost the rear end trying to avoid the incidents ahead, spun and suddenly I was at the back of the field.

“After that, our race was pretty strong. We had good pace and overtook a lot of cars. We made the most of the various safety cars and made it back into the points.”

Pérez fought closely with Gasly in the final stages of the race before the incident occurred which saw the Frenchman gained a position.

The stewards took action for the incident between the two and found Gasly was the one to blame, handing him a five second time penalty. Gasly deemed the penalty as ‘bullsh*t’.

But Pérez says he’s pleased that the FIA took action the ‘unfair move’ which saw him grab one point as the triple header concludes.

“With two laps to go, Gasly pushed me off track. I gave him enough space but that was not enough: we still made contact and I lost the place.” Perez continued.

“I believe it was an unfair move. I’m pleased that the FIA took action after the race to penalise Gasly, which gave me back the final point.

“My focus now is to rest after the triple header. We will analyse these races and come back strong for Germany.”