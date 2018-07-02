Steiner celebrates best result for Haas F1 Team on 50th race

The Haas F1 Team celebrated their best result in their three-year Formula 1 career as Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen finished fourth and fifth at the Red Bull Ring.

The Austrian Grand Prix marked the fiftieth race for the American team which had already been promising for the team after they qualified fifth (sixth during the session but due to Vettel picking up a penalty started fifth) and eighth.

Guenther Steiner was understandably happy with the performance, “A fantastic weekend for the whole team. We can be proud of our workforce, for all the guys.

“It’s just a great day, and on the 50th race, to finish fourth and fifth, what more can you wish for?”

After scoring twenty-two points in Austria the team leapfrogged both Sahara Force India and McLaren F1 Team in the constructors championship, moving in to fifth place, just thirteen points behind Renault Sport Formula One Team.

In terms of the drivers championship, Magnussen moves in to seventh place with thirty-seven points and Grosjean in to fifteenth with twelve points.