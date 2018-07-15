Timerzyanov enjoys seasons best result in Sweden

The 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship has seen a turnaround in performance for Former Double FIA European Rallycross Champion Timur Timerzyanov and the 2018 World RX of Sweden proved to be his best weekend so far.

For the Russian driver, Holjes is a special location to race at, being known as the “Magic” of Rallycross for its atmosphere, the circuit and the massed ranks of fans that descend upon the tiny location. Timerzyanov had high hopes for the weekend.

“Höljes is quite unusual and a very technical track, every turn is challenging. In fact, the first corner is completely blind! Holjes is a magical weekend, a race apart in the championship, a bit like Monaco in Formula One. Everyone wants to win here where the atmosphere is incredible, with so many fans present,” said Timerzyanov

“We’re working really hard to put in some great performances. After Hell, where we didn’t get the result we hoped for, we were ready and well prepared for the Holjes track!”

The GRX Taneco driver had a great start to his weekend where he stayed inside the top seven places for the first two Qualifying sessions to end up in seventh place overnight.

Timerzyanov followed this up by going faster in both of Sunday’s Qualifying sessions to end up in sixth place overall before the Semi-Finals. He felt that a place in the Final was on the cards, however this would turn out not to be for the Russian as he too suffered a puncture like team-mate Niclas Gronholm.

“We had a real chance to qualify for the final,” said Timerzyanov. “I made a small mistake in the joker lap, but I had still had the pace to finish in the top three.

“Then I had a puncture in the second lap, so then the only thing to do was to bring the car home to score as many points as possible. I hope we have more luck in the next race in Canada.”