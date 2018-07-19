Toto Wolff: “Mercedes has Become Lewis’ Home in Formula One”

Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport Team principal and CEO, Toto Wolff says Mercedes has become Lewis Hamilton‘s home in Formula 1 after the Brit agreed to a new two-year contract.

Hamilton has signed a new deal with Mercedes for the 2019 and 2020 Formula 1 seasons. The thirty-three year old Brit has achieved forty-four wins, as well as three drivers world championships and four constructors championships in Mercedes uniforms.

The new deal would see Hamilton become the most experienced Mercedes driver ever in F1 by the end of his new deal in 2020.

With Hamilton now down for the future before the 2021 season, where F1 is expected to go under a regulation change, Mercedes Team principal and CEO, Toto Wolff says it’s good to finally have the deal sorted and announce it to the world.

“We have been aligned with Lewis ever since we first sat down to discuss the details of this contract after last season, but there has understandably been a lot of interest and speculation around the whole process, so it’s good to put all of that to rest and get this thing announced. We signed the final documents this week and didn’t want to keep people waiting any longer!” said Wolff.

Hamilton has been part of the Mercedes family since 1998 and has raced with an Mercedes powered car throughout his F1 career with McLaren F1 Team and with the work Mercedes team he’s with now.

Wolff is confident that their partnership with Hamilton will continue strongly as he says Mercedes has become a new home for the Brit in F1.

“There is not much about Lewis as a Formula 1 driver that hasn’t been said already – he is one of the all-time greats and his track record speaks for itself. But what I enjoy most about working with him is getting to know the man inside the racing helmet: his relentless drive for self-improvement, his emotional intelligence as a team member and his loyalty to those around him.” Wolff continues.

“Mercedes has become Lewis’ home in Formula 1 and his story is linked forever with the silver and green of Mercedes-AMG Petronas. I am very confident that we have some incredible chapters of our story together still to come.”