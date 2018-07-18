Trident F2 Team Terminates Contract Of Race Banned Santino Ferrucci

Trident have terminated Santino Ferrucci‘s contract with their FIA Formula 2 team, following on from the events at Silverstone.

The American was handed a two round ban following multiple incidents over the weekend at Silverstone, which included deliberately colliding into team-mate Arjun Maini on the cool down lap of the sprint race.

Ferrucci failed to turn up to the stewards briefing over the incidents with Maini and was found driving from the support paddock to the pit lane with only one glove and a phone in the other hand. As a result, Ferrucci was fined for all incidents and handed a two round ban by the series.

Trident publicly said they’ll investigate the situation with the American, which concluded with his contract terminated by the team for the incidents, as well as a breach of driver’s payment obligations. Haas F1 Team, who Ferrucci and Maini are part off as their junior drivers, are investigating the situation as well.

In a statement released by the Italian team, Trident announced that the decision was made from the events that occurred at Silverstone, as well as Ferrucci had failed to provide payments to Trident, despite being able to compete in the Detroit IndyCar race in June whilst contracted to the team.

The team are planning to take legal action against Ferrucci over the unpaid bills.

“Trident Motorsport informs to have communicated to Santino Ferrucci and to its guarantor, a company represented by Mr. Michael Ferrucci, the termination of the contract with the Team.” said Trident.

“This decision was motivated by the events – which are now of public domain – occurred at Silverstone, as well as by the serious breach of Driver’s payment obligations.

“Since the beginning of the championship, the Driver justified its payments’ default with alleged failure by his sponsors to fulfil their obligations. It seems weird that, despite such kind of issues, Santino Ferrucci had the resources needed to enter the Detroit INDY race from June 1st to 3rd while, at the same time, he was not honouring his agreement with Trident Motorsport.

“Trident gave mandate to its lawyers in order to activate all the procedures needed to fully recover its credits towards the driver.”

The Italian team will have a week until the next round in the Formula 2 championship at the Hungaroring to find a replacement to partner alongside Maini for the rest of the season.