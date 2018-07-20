Valtteri Bottas Signs 2019 Mercedes Contract, 2020 option available to team

Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport will retain both of their drivers for the 2019 Formula 1 Season, with Valtteri Bottas agreeing to a new contract for 2019.

The Finnish driver has signed a new one-year contract with the Mercedes team, with an option for the 2020 season if Mercedes wants to take it.

Bottas joined the team at the beginning of the 2017 season, where he played a crucial role on winning their 2017 constructors championship alongside three race wins.

Mercedes will hold on to both Bottas and Lewis Hamilton, who agreed to a new two-year deal yesterday ahead of this weekend’s German Grand Prix.

With the new contract signed, Bottas says the new deal is a sign of confidence from the team despite the bad luck he has suffered this year.

“It is great news that I will be racing for Mercedes in 2019 and it is nice to announce it here in Hockenheim – not just the home race for Mercedes but also the circuit where I took my first ever single-seater wins back in 2007.” said Bottas.

“This year, with a full winter of preparation, I have been able to make a good step forward – and I believe that there is still more to come. We have not been so lucky in the races this year but the team knows how I am performing, and this is a great sign of confidence in me and my driving.”

Bottas will partner alongside Hamilton for a third season, where he says he enjoys a great relationship with the four-time world champion and states his goal is to keep performing at the high level.

“I enjoy working with the team, and also being team-mates with Lewis – we have a good relationship, honest and straightforward, and always aiming to get the right results for Mercedes. We have a big battle on our hands right now, so it’s good to have the future clear for everybody – it means we can have a full focus on the championship fight.”

“Obviously, my goal is to keep performing at a high level – and to make it a no-brainer for the team when it comes to deciding their plans for 2020 as well.”