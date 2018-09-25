Antonio Giovinazzi lines up alongside Raikkonen at Sauber for 2019 F1 Season

Antonio Giovinazzi is confirmed that he will race with Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team for the 2019 Formula 1 Season, replacing Marcus Ericsson.

The Italian will join alongside 2007 F1 world champion Kimi Räikkönen next year, who will leave Scuderia Ferrari at the end of the year.

Giovinazzi, who joined the Ferrari team in 2017 as a development driver role, will replace Marcus Ericsson as Sauber will debut a new line up next year. The Italian has raced with Sauber before back in 2017 for two races, standing in for the injured Pascal Wehrlein.

The twenty-four year old finished second in the 2016 GP2 Series, losing only to Pierre Gasly at the final round in Abu Dhabi. Giovinazzi has done multiple tests with Ferrari, Sauber and Haas over the last two years in practice and in-season tests.

The Italian said the announcement is a dream come true and send his thanks to Ferrari and Sauber for allowing the opportunity to happen.

“I am delighted to be joining the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team. This is a dream come true, and it is a great pleasure to have the chance to race for this team,” said Giovinazzi.

“As an Italian, it is a huge honour for me to represent a brand as iconic and successful as Alfa Romeo in our sport. I would like to thank the Scuderia Ferrari and the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team for giving me this great opportunity.

“I am very motivated and cannot wait to start working towards achieving great results together.”

Giovinazzi will take part in Free Practice 1 at the Russian Grand Prix with Sauber, ahead of his preparation for next year with the team.

Sauber team boss Frédéric Vasseur says that he believes Giovinazzi has great potential to look forward to, ahead of a strong driver line up with Räikkönen as the Italian’s team-mate

“We are very pleased to reveal the complete driver line-up for the 2019 season,” commented Vasseur.

“We first signed Kimi Räikkönen, an extremely experienced driver who will contribute to the development of our car and will accelerate the progress of our team as a whole.

“Together with Alfa Romeo, we are delighted to welcome Antonio Giovinazzi, who will take the place of Charles Leclerc. We have already had the opportunity to work with him in the past and he has proven to have great potential. We are very determined and motivated.

“Our target is to continue progressing and fighting together for positions that count.”