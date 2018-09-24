Moto2

Binder Upstages Title Contenders at Aragon

Brad Binder - Photo Credit: KTM
Brad Binder - Photo Credit: KTM

Brad Binder converted pole position into his second Moto2 victory of the season on a bittersweet afternoon for KTM at Aragon. The South African broke away in the closing stages to take a commanding victory but team-mate Miguel Oliveira lost crucial ground to title rival Francesco Bagnaia after finishing a lowly seventh, five places behind the series leader.

KTM’s hopes of victory rested on Binder’s shoulders from the moment qualifying came to a conclusion, with Oliveira only 18th on the grid, but the 2016 Moto3 champion wasn’t going to be afforded a clear path to 25 points with Alex Marquez snatching an early lead. With a queue of riders forming behind him, the pressure finally told on the Spaniard with seven laps to go as Binder barged through at turn 12, making slight contact with the Marc VDS rider on the way through.

Binder’s supreme consistency of race pace saw Marquez slip back immediately, the no.73 falling back into the clutches of Bagnaia and Lorenzo Baldassarri. At the start of lap 19, Bagnaia dived through into second at turn one but the delay in making the move stick had allowed Binder to pull 1.3 seconds clear and that was all the advantage he needed to claim his second win of the season.

Agonisingly, Marquez would be denied the final rostrum spot with Baldassarri edging ahead at the Corkscrew section on the penultimate lap, although fourth place did at least see him register his first points since the summer break. Marcel Schrotter couldn’t convert his front row start into a podium finish either, winding up fifth ahead of the second Marc VDS Kalex of Joan Mir.

Oliveira found life difficult on his way through the field, especially with the tight first corner preventing him from making his customary lightning start. The Portuguese rider finished half a second behind Mir in seventh while Mattia Pasini pipped Fabio Quartararo and Jorge Navarro, the latter failing to recover from a disastrous start which cost him 11 places.

 

Moto2 Gran Premio Movistar de Aragon (Result)

PosRiderConstructorTeamTime/Gap
141. Brad BinderKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo39:59.247
242. Francesco BagnaiaKalexSky Racing Team VR46+1.526
37. Lorenzo BaldassarriKalexPons HP40+2.055
473. Alex MarquezKalexEG 0.0 Marc VDS+2.396
523. Marcel SchrotterKalexDynavolt Intact GP+5.850
636. Joan MirKalexEG 0.0 Marc VDS+6.205
744. Miguel OliveiraKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo+6.741
854. Mattia PasiniKalexItaltrans Racing Team+9.650
920. Fabio QuartararoSpeed UpMB Conveyors - Speed Up+9.746
109. Jorge NavarroKalexFederal Oil Gresini Moto2+9.848
1110. Luca MariniKalexSky Racing Team VR46+11.568
1224. Simone CorsiKalexTasca Racing Scuderia Moto2+13.786
1340. Augusto FernandezKalexPons HP40+17.856
1427. Iker LecuonaKTMSwiss Innovative Investors+19.232
1545. Tetsuta NagashimaKalexIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia+21.258
165. Andrea LocatelliKalexItaltrans Racing Team+21.393
1757. Edgar PonsKalexAGR Team+26.553
184. Steven OdendaalNTSNTS RW Racing GP+27.747
1987. Remy GardnerTech 3Tech 3 Racing+28.339
2022. Sam LowesKTMSwiss Innovative Investors+31.826
2177. Dominique AegerterKTMKiefer Racing+32.214
2266. Niki TuuliKalexSIC Racing Team+34.961
232. Jesko RaffinKalexSAG Team+36.569
2416. Joe RobertsNTSNTS RW Racing GP+37.143
2564. Bo BendsneyderTech 3Tech 3 Racing+42.222
2695. Jules DaniloKalexNashi Argan SAG Team+53.557
2789. Khairul Idham PawiKalexIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia+53.675
2818. Xavi CardelusKalexMarinelli Snipers Team+1:14.999
NC97. Xavi ViergeKalexDynavolt Intact GP+7 Laps
NC21. Federico FuligniKalexTasca Racing Scuderia Moto2+7 Laps
NC52. Danny KentSpeed UpMB Conveyors - Speed Up+18 Laps
NC12. Sheridan MoraisKalexWilli Race Racing Team+18 Laps
NC62. Stefano ManziSuterForward Racing Team+20 Laps

Related Posts

Francesco Bagnaia - Photo Credit: Sky Racing Team VR46
Jorge Martin - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com