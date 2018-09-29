Bottas Feels ‘Very Good’ Over Pole Position For Russian Grand Prix

Valtteri Bottas admits that the start of the Russian Grand Prix will be ‘decisive’ as he puts his Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport on pole position.

Bottas snatched pole position away from team-mate Lewis Hamilton in qualifying, having been in second for most of the session. But a strong lap from the Finn and a mistake from his team-mate on his final lap prevented him from taking first for the race on Sunday.

Mercedes over the weekend have been on top for most of practice and qualifying sessions, whilst Scuderia Ferrari have been off the pace, over half a second behind Bottas’ pole time. The Italian team line up on the second row behind the Silver Arrows cars.

Bottas’ last pole position came at this year’s Austrian Grand Prix and said it ‘feels good’ to finally get back to starting in first.

“It’s been a long time since I last took pole in Austria this year, so this feels very good!” said Bottas.

“We made some changes after FP3 and the car felt even better in Qualifying. I managed to find time in almost every run in Qualifying; I just had to put everything together in Q3.

“I was able to get a really good lap in on the second run and it was enough for pole, so I’m happy. Our pace looked good so far; on Friday, we were very close to Ferrari and Red Bull, but today we looked strong, so we should hopefully have a competitive car tomorrow.”

Last year’s Russian Grand Prix in Sochi saw Bottas capture his first ever F1 by passing the two Ferrari cars on the opening lap leading down into Turn 2.

Whilst Sebastian Vettel starts third for Sunday’s race, the same position as Bottas started on the run to his first win, Bottas feels that Ferrari will be strong and that the straight down towards Turn 2 will be a easy spot to overtake, if they get a better start than Mercedes.

“The Ferraris will be strong as well, but we should have a car that gives us the chance to fight them for win,” Bottas added.

“The start will be decisive; we need to aim for a very good initial get-away. The straight into Turn 2 is so long that it’s easy to overtake if the guys behind you get a better start.

“Today was a good start into the weekend and puts us in a good position for tomorrow, but the main day is still ahead of us and I’ll give it everything to maintain the lead. “