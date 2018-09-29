Bottas Snatches Pole Position Away From Hamilton At Russian Grand Prix

Valtteri Bottas leads a Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport front row for the Russian Grand Prix, beating team-mate Lewis Hamilton to pole position.

The Finnish driver set a 1m21.387s to claim pole position ahead of Hamilton, who failed to execute a strong lap compare to his team-mate.

Both Scuderia Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Räikkönen were lacking pace to provide a challenge to the Mercedes cars and will start on the second row, with Vettel starting in third ahead his team-mate.

Haas F1 Team‘s Kevin Magnussen was the best of the rest with fifth place, beating ahead of Esteban Ocon and Charles Leclerc. Sergio Pérez placed his Racing Point Force India F1 Team car in eighth place, beating Romain Grosjean and Marcus Ericsson, who rounds off the top ten.

Both Aston Martin Red Bull Racing cars of Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen will start the race from the back of the grid after taking grid penalties. The pair made it through Qualifying 1 but opted not to run in Qualifying 2.

Qualifying 1 got the session underway and saw the Mercedes cars leading the way ahead of Hamiton to Bottas.

The two Red Bull cars headed out on track late in the session to set a lap time, knowing they will be starting at the back of the grid for the race. They finished the first session third and fourth overall with Verstappen leading ahead of Ricciardo. Both Ferrari’s followed the Red Bull’s in fifth and sixth.

Sergey Sirotkin spun at the exit of Turn 9 whilst attempting a lap in the final part of qualifying, causing a yellow flag in the middle sector. The drivers who exited from the first session were Lance Stroll, Stoffel Vandoorne, Sirotkin, Fernando Alonso who will take a grid penalty and Brendon Hartley.

The second session to decide who makes it into the shootout for Pole Position began with both Mercedes and Ferrari cars setting their first lap on the Ultrasoft tyres. Hamilton managed to set a 1m32.595s to go on top ahead of Bottas, Vettel and Räikkönen.

The two Red Bull cars and Pierre Gasly decided not to go out on track due to the penalties they’ll take. Both Renault Sport Formula One Team cars didn’t set a lap in the session and they were eliminated from the session. Ricciardo, Verstappen, Gasly, Carlos Sainz Jr. and Nico Hülkenberg failed to make it into Q3 without setting a lap time.

Despite all ten spots for Q3 confirmed, drivers headed out on track with both Mercedes and Ferrari drivers on the Hypersoft tyres, attempting to bluff their opposition into a different strategy. Hamilton set the fastest first and second sector but aborted the lap at the final corner, confirming he’ll start on the Ultrasoft tyres, as will Bottas, Vettel and Räikkönen who also cancelled their laps.

The shootout session began with Bottas setting a 1m31.528s ahead of Hamilton, who was 0.004 seconds slower than his team-mate. The Ferrari’s of Vettel and Räikkönen occupied third and fourth whilst Ocon and Leclerc battled it out for fifth place.

Bottas improved his lap into a 1m31.387s to claim pole position as Hamilton abandon his second lap after going off at Turn 7. Both Ferrari cars couldn’t reach close to the Silver Arrows as Bottas will start ahead of Hamilton for Sunday’s race. Haas’ Kevin Magnussen managed to set a strong lap to jump up to fifth place ahead of Ocon and Leclerc.